Biden Cornily Co-Opts Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef to Diss Trump With "Euphoria" Lyrics

To be clear, Trump is a scourge in every sense of the word, and there’s some ammo left to point to Biden as the better option of two depressingly bad choices. But this latest social media stunt highlights a key problem with American politics at large. Biden, presumably, would want to have young people on his side as he nears a potential second term, yet his team insists on doing repulsively lame shit like this Drake and Kendrick thing instead of saying something young people actually want to hear, like, say, directly condemning police who were recently seen meeting protesters with familiar intimidation tactics and escalations.

Old man yells at the sky, sure. We all see versions of that daily. But old man yells at the very people without whom his platform wouldn’t exist? That’s a different beast entirely. The veil has lifted on American politics, making pandering more strikingly obvious than ever before, yet it seems the only people not aware of this fact are the politicians themselves. But as seen amid protesters’ signs in recent weeks, come November, those at the receiving end of such policies will most certainly remember.

Trump, meanwhile, is currently in the middle of a hush money trial while his own re-election strategy has predictably taken on cornball-aligned strategies not unlike those being employed by Biden, like having Akademiks interview one of his sons or popping up at Sneaker Con.