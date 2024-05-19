Kendall Jenner Spotted at Bad Bunny Show in Orlando

A source told PEOPLE that the former couple "were sitting together, laughing and having the best time. They were very much enjoying each other's company. Sitting close and whispering in each other's ears."

TMZ also reported the former couple entered the same hotel following the party. Kendall was seen entering the hotel first, and Bunny followed behind "only a few seconds later."

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner broke up in December 2023 after hinting they were a couple while on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber in February of that year. They were then seen on several dates, including a Los Angeles Lakers game and horseback riding.

Shortly after their breakup, Jenner and Bunny rang in 2024 with the Biebers somewhere near the island of Barbados. Sources claimed the two were not back together but remained close to one another.