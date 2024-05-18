Mariah the Scientist Reveals Young Thug’s Thoughts on Drake and Kendrick’s Feud: ‘He F*cks with Everybody’

Mariah The Scientist says she’s been keeping Young Thug up to date on Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s feud while he remains behind bars.

While speaking to Billboard’s Michael Saponara, the 26-year-old singer mentioned that she keeps boyfriend Young Thug, 32, updated on current events, and has been a source of support for her emerging career.

“I talk to him every day, all day. When I have the opportunity to go to court and tune in physically, I am there. I feel like he appreciates, respects and encourages the fact that I have a strong work ethic and am actively working as much as I can,” Mariah told the publication. “It’s good to do that, because if I didn’t I probably would be a little more down and out about it. He’s done a lot of the things I’m doing now, but he’s, like, living vicariously through me again. We talk about it all the time. I feel like he pushes me to do more things. He’s very encouraging. He’s definitely supportive.”

On the list of topics to discuss lately between Mariah and Thug included the Drake and Kendrick Lamar feud that cooled off after the latter released his now-Billboard chart-topping hit, "Not Like Us."

“I tell him everything. I might tell him too much. I play him the [diss] songs over the phone and shit. He’s a lover of music in general. He fucks with everybody. I don’t think he would ever be able to – let me not speak for him,” Mariah said.