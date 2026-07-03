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Jay-Z wearing a white bucket hat and sunglasses at a sports event, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Marks '4:44' Anniversary by Adding Bonus Tracks to All Streaming Services

It's been a year of noteworthy anniversaries for HOV.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
Charli XCX
Music

Charli XCX Drops New Music Video "Wink Wink"

The single will appear on Charli's forthcoming album 'Music, Fashion, Film.'

tara mahadevan20 days ago
Sukihana and Bobbi Althoff
Music

Sukihana Taps Bobbi Althoff for Juicy J-Produced Song "Bills Paid"

The single marks Althoff's first rap feature.

tara mahadevan30 days ago
Pharrell skateboards on a street, wearing a blue shirt, jeans, and sunglasses. Shadows and road markings are visible.
Music

Pharrell Says Voices of Fire's "THE ONE" Video 'Would Still Be Loud' on Mute: 'The Energy Is Real'

"Faith looks different for everybody, but connection is something we all recognize," Skateboard P said of the new video, out now.

Trace William Cowen39 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Says 'Deuces' to Cheaters on New Verse That Fans Think Is About Klay Thompson

In April, Meg publicly accused Thompson of cheating on her.

tara mahadevan48 days ago
Drake performing on stage in a light blue outfit, holding a microphone and pointing, with a large crowd and stage lights in the background.
Music

Drake Celebrates 15 No. 1 Albums, 14 No. 1 Songs: 'Back Broke From Carrying the Game'

Drake is in celebration mode after besting records previously held by Jay-Z and Michael Jackson.

Trace William Cowen51 days ago
A colorful, smiling cartoon flower with a happy face and rainbow petals against a dramatic red background.
Music

Takashi Murakami, JP THE WAVY Continue Collaborative MNNK Bro. Project With New Song "SHUTOKO TOKYO"

“I hope this song, which captures the present moment of the 2020s, will live on into the future!” Takashi Murakami said of the newly released collab.

Trace William Cowen56 days ago
Shakira in a denim outfit smiling, holding a microphone; Rihanna in a glittering, ornate outfit with elaborate makeup and headpiece.
Music

Shakira Posts Rihanna's "B*tch Better Have My Money" After Acquittal in Spanish Tax Fraud Case

Shakira is poised to be reimbursed for millions in fines after the court victory.

Trace William Cowen59 days ago
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Tommy Richman wearing sunglasses, a black leather jacket, and a cap poses at the American Music Awards.
Music

Tommy Richman Shares New Song "Changes," Inspired by His Mother's 'Life-Changing' Hearing Surgery

"With cochlear implant surgery, she's able to listen to music for the first time," Richman told fans.

Trace William Cowen70 days ago
Kid Cudi with a beard and short hair, wearing a studded leather jacket, smiling in front of a dark background.
Music

Kid Cudi on What to Expect From Rebel Ragers Tour Setlist: 'No Way I Can Do Every Banger I Have'

"I have 13 albums and only a certain amount of time in the show," Cudi told fans.

Trace William Cowen78 days ago
Zara Larsson performs during the 'Midnight Sun Tour' at O2 Victoria Warehouse on November 09, 2025 in Manchester, England.
Pop Culture

Zara Larsson’s Hit Song Was Inspired by Kissing Her Best Friend’s Boyfriend

'I was just like a floating piece of trash in the universe,' the star said.

Holly Riordan84 days ago

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