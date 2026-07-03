Drake and Lykke Li's Proven Chemistry, From 'So Far Gone' to 'Iceman' Chart-Topper "Janice STFU"
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What we really need is a full-length Drake and Lykke Li project.Trace William Cowen
The charts are currently dominated by Drake after his release of three new albums.Trace William Cowen
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Drake's Hot 100 Takeover Leads to First-Ever Appearances on Chart for Molly Santana, Popcaan, More
Molly Santana, Popcaan, and more have earned their first-ever Hot 100 chart appearances thanks to collaborations with Drake.Trace William Cowen
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North West Samples This MySpace-Era Underground Hit From Meg & Dia on Opening Track of Debut EP
The eldest child of Kim Kardashian and the artist formerly known as Kanye West takes it back to 2006 on the opening track to her debut EP.Trace William Cowen