It was a music industry affair at a post-BET Awards celebration thrown by GloRilla in Los Angeles.
On Sunday night, just hours after the Memphis hitmaker performed singles "Yeah Glo!" and the Megan Thee Stallion-assisted "Wanna Be," she held a jam-packed event with fellow BET Awards attendees. Although Big Glo lost in the categories of Best Female Hip-Hop Artist and BET Her, she rubbed shoulders with winners and fellow nominees after hours, with party guests including the aforementioned Meg—whom she's currently touring with—plus Shaboozey, Coco Jones, NLE Choppa, Sauce Walka, Mickey Guyton, Angela Simmons, Joey Badass, CMG labelmates Yo Gotti and Moneybagg Yo, Too Short, and more.
Despite Glo not taking home any trophies this year, she has a lot to celebrate, from Rihanna reciting her "TGIF" lyrics in a viral clip, to the success of her latest EP Ehhthang Ehhthang. The rapper's also the current Vibe cover star, where she spoke about the valid career advice Yo Gotti gave her.
"Gotti told me don’t get comfortable," she told the magazine. "Keep your foot on the gas. The moment you let up, everything will just go downhill…it’s about consistency and who can have longevity. That’s success."
