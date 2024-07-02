Despite Glo not taking home any trophies this year, she has a lot to celebrate, from Rihanna reciting her "TGIF" lyrics in a viral clip, to the success of her latest EP Ehhthang Ehhthang. The rapper's also the current Vibe cover star, where she spoke about the valid career advice Yo Gotti gave her.

"Gotti told me don’t get comfortable," she told the magazine. "Keep your foot on the gas. The moment you let up, everything will just go downhill…it’s about consistency and who can have longevity. That’s success."

See photos from GloRilla and CMG's