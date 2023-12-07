Sauce Walka Charged Following High Speed Chase With Houston Police

Sauce Walka found himself in some legal trouble this week.
Fox 26 reports that the rapper was charged with evading arrest or detention—motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device on Wednesday in Houston. Earlier that day, the 33-year-old led police on a high-speed chase, driving at 130 miles per hour for over two miles. The chase ended with him crashing his vehicle.
He is set to appear in court on Friday.
The Houston native recently celebrated a win with his autistic, non-verbal daughter. In early November, he shared a clip, celebrating his daughter’s first time speaking. In the video, as he’s unpacking Houston Rockets merch, he says, “Can I get a oowee?”
His daughter responds, saying “Oowee” off camera. “Aye, she said oowee, my daughter said ‘Oowee!’” he yells with joy. “I ain’t never heard her say that before. Houston Rockets, y’all just made my daughter speak."
He and his daughter go back and forth saying “oowee,” before he runs over to the couch and hugs her. "I really don't speak on this subject, but my #1stBorn is autistic and nonverbal, and this was the first time she said #OooWwwEee. This is a day we will always remember,” he wrote in the caption.