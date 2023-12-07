Sauce Walka Charged Following High Speed Chase With Houston Police

Sauce Walka found himself in some legal trouble this week.

Fox 26 reports that the rapper was charged with evading arrest or detention—motor vehicle, watercraft, or tire deflation device on Wednesday in Houston. Earlier that day, the 33-year-old led police on a high-speed chase, driving at 130 miles per hour for over two miles. The chase ended with him crashing his vehicle.

He is set to appear in court on Friday.

The Houston native recently celebrated a win with his autistic, non-verbal daughter. In early November, he shared a clip, celebrating his daughter’s first time speaking. In the video, as he’s unpacking Houston Rockets merch, he says, “Can I get a oowee?”