The BET Awards returned with a slate of performances from veteran and emerging artists.

While the night saw Drake and Kendrick Lamar face off in two categories—best male hip-hop artist and best collaboration—viewers saw performances from Lauryn Hill, Will Smith, Ice Spice, Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, and more.

Catch a full rundown of the night's performances below.

Lauryn Hill and YG Marley

Will Smith

Ice Spice

Sexyy Red

Childish Gambino

Summer Walker

Chlöe

Latto

GloRilla

Tyla

Keke Palmer

Victoria Monét