Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards: ‘I Thought It Was a Fashion Moment'

Angela Simmons looked like a gun-toting guest at first glance while attending the BET Awards 2024. But although her accessory looked like a firearm, the shimmery green accessory was actually a bag.
But while the businesswoman and reality TV star, who's the daughter of Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons, thought the bag was a perfect addition to her carpet look, others were shocked at the sight of it on Sunday evening (June 30). On social media, some pointed at Simmons' longtime partner, rapper and music mogul, Yo Gotti, as the reason behind hr bold choice. Individuals also found the bag distasteful, considering that Simmons' late ex-fiancé, and the father of her 6-year-old son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, died at the hands of gun violence in 2018.
Angela would later give an explanation for the bag, affirming in a video that she's "not like that."
"I see a lot of conversation around the bag–the purse I wore to the awards. Normally, I don't address rumors and stuff, but I'm not like that, never been like that/ I'm super...Like, I'm not violent," she said. "I've obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it's very personal to me."
"But I just like the bag and I thought it was cool, and I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it," she continued. "I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm. I'm super, super peaceful. I'm sorry if it bothered anyone, but that's not me."
