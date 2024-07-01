Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards: ‘I Thought It Was a Fashion Moment'

"I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm," Simmons added.

Jul 01, 2024
Angela Simmons in an intricately patterned, plunging dress with a statement handgun clutch on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2024

Angela Simmons looked like a gun-toting guest at first glance while attending the BET Awards 2024. But although her accessory looked like a firearm, the shimmery green accessory was actually a bag.

But while the businesswoman and reality TV star, who's the daughter of Joseph 'Rev Run' Simmons, thought the bag was a perfect addition to her carpet look, others were shocked at the sight of it on Sunday evening (June 30). On social media, some pointed at Simmons' longtime partner, rapper and music mogul, Yo Gotti, as the reason behind hr bold choice. Individuals also found the bag distasteful, considering that Simmons' late ex-fiancé, and the father of her 6-year-old son, Sutton Joseph Tennyson, died at the hands of gun violence in 2018.

So let me get this straight: Angela Simmons BD was murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti’s brother was recently murdered as a result of gun violence… Angela’s boyfriend Yo Gotti and his now deceased brother, Big Jook, are allegedly the masterminds… pic.twitter.com/MWEk7WAYbs

— HarrietEve9 (@HarrietEve9) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @HarrietEve9

Angela Simmons son is growing up without his Father & never even had the chance to know him because he was a victim of gun violence & she wants to be a corny low life goof walking around with a clip as a prop. This can’t be the legendary Rev Run’s daughter. pic.twitter.com/g5b8Gu7qUB

— Chris (@RealDealChris) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @RealDealChris

Everybody to Angela Simmons pic.twitter.com/DhruBWacLB

— Voldemort (@ib_2cute) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @ib_2cute

Angela would later give an explanation for the bag, affirming in a video that she's "not like that."

"I see a lot of conversation around the bag–the purse I wore to the awards. Normally, I don't address rumors and stuff, but I'm not like that, never been like that/ I'm super...Like, I'm not violent," she said. "I've obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it's very personal to me."

"But I just like the bag and I thought it was cool, and I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it," she continued. "I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm. I'm super, super peaceful. I'm sorry if it bothered anyone, but that's not me."

Cousins! Angela Simmons has taken to social media to speak on the surplus of backlash she received for her outfit at the #BETAwards that left folks with raised eyebrows! Thoughts ?

( 📸: @gettyimages ) pic.twitter.com/TlrO05qv5J

— NOIR ONLINE (@noironlineorg_) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @noironlineorg_

Check out more reactions below.

The internet to Angela Simmons : pic.twitter.com/WwyvtsqU6l

— Brooklyn (@BrooklynBoyB) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @BrooklynBoyB

Angela Simmons was the #BETAwards red carpet like #CulturesBiggestNight pic.twitter.com/moYJLbVA0G

— B E A N Z (Miss U Mom) (@BeanzGotGamez) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @BeanzGotGamez

Angela Simmons when her stylist brought out the purse gun, getting ready for the #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/Vgjmk9j8sK

— Vontay is typing… (@ayeyovontay_) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @ayeyovontay_

Angela Simmons 1 of the corniest ppl EVER 😂

— Washed 🐐 (@YBeJeff) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @YBeJeff

No I need someone to check on Angela Simmons because what the entire fuck.

— Hayley. (@NotMadeIn_China) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @NotMadeIn_China

Angela Simmons showed huh ass at da BET Awards on da red carpet #angelasimmons #BETAwards pic.twitter.com/0307CPYvx6

— DJ Malone (@adonijahd) July 1, 2024
Twitter: @adonijahd
