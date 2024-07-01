Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards: ‘I Thought It Was a Fashion Moment'

Angela would later give an explanation for the bag, affirming in a video that she's "not like that."

"I see a lot of conversation around the bag–the purse I wore to the awards. Normally, I don't address rumors and stuff, but I'm not like that, never been like that/ I'm super...Like, I'm not violent," she said. "I've obviously been through a lot in my personal life when it comes to gun violence and it's very personal to me."

"But I just like the bag and I thought it was cool, and I thought it was a fashion moment. That was it," she continued. "I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm. I'm super, super peaceful. I'm sorry if it bothered anyone, but that's not me."