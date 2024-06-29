Rihanna Teases A$AP Rocky While Rapping Along to GloRilla's "TGIF"

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a fun parents night out during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.
The singer posted footage from the night of Rocky's AWGE fashion show, where the couple appeared to be in a hotel room before the event as Rihanna rapped along to GloRilla's new single, "TGIF." As Riri danced for a stunned Rocky, who maintained a straight face throughout the performance, she recited lyrics from Glo's song, "I ain't got no n***a and no n***a ain't got me." Then, bursting into laughter, the mother-of-two tossed her coat aside.
"I'm too old for this shit," Rocky joked at the end of the clip.
After seeing Riri cosign her new single, Glo responded on X, writing, "RIRIIIII AHHHHHHHI can’t breathe."
This could be the case of two long-lost sisters supporting each other, since Glo told Essence in 2023 that she's drawn physical comparisons to Rih.
"I love Rihanna so bad. People probably don’t say it no more, but people always told me that I look like Rihanna… Older people normally be the ones telling me that," she told the publication while attending the 65th Grammy Awards. “Young folks, they don't be saying that, they be hatin’. It’s okay. I can look like Rihanna!”
Glo also shared her admiration for Rih as a hitmaker during an interview with Apple Music last year. Maybe a collaboration between the two is in the cards for us one day—when Rih nails down the release date of her ninth album.