Rihanna Teases A$AP Rocky While Rapping Along to GloRilla's "TGIF"

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky had a fun parents night out during Paris Fashion Week earlier this month.

The singer posted footage from the night of Rocky's AWGE fashion show, where the couple appeared to be in a hotel room before the event as Rihanna rapped along to GloRilla's new single, "TGIF." As Riri danced for a stunned Rocky, who maintained a straight face throughout the performance, she recited lyrics from Glo's song, "I ain't got no n***a and no n***a ain't got me." Then, bursting into laughter, the mother-of-two tossed her coat aside.

"I'm too old for this shit," Rocky joked at the end of the clip.