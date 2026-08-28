Joe La Puma Picks The Perfect First Day of School Sneaker

Get your last licks of summer in, because the kids are back in school. What's the best sneaker for the first day? What’s the sneaker I would wear to the first day of school? Alright, let's go. I have to tell a personal story first. 1997, I had the Air Max 97s—still got ’em. Showed up to ninth grade with the confidence of the Silver Bullets. That year I failed the Earth Science Regents twice, lost all the aura.

I remember the first day of school during sophomore year at UConn—move-in day. Caron Butler, my favorite UConn basketball player, gets drafted by the Miami Heat. I went to the NBA Store, got the authentic black and red and yellow Miami Heat jersey, No. 4, with the black and red Jordan 11s. Couldn't tell me shit. Different generation though. What are the kids wearing now? Kane shoes? They're trading the NeeDoh squishies? I know; I'm tapped in—I have a niece and nephew. Vans is having a moment, Chuck Taylor are still moving, ASICS at recess. I was at Sunken Meadow Park, 5K cross country and saw the Gel-Kayano—kids are wearing those now. But what shoe would I wear first day of school now if it was high school? Went in to the store yesterday, picked it right off the shelf. The 1996 Nike Air More Uptempo. Wilson Smith III, the shoe’s legendary designer, took inspiration from graffiti and pop art, and put the big “AIR” lettering on the side. Classic shoe. It reminds me of Pippen in the Olympics—it wasn't officially Pippen's shoe, but he was the one who was known to wear it.

I've had so many Uptempos, every time they come around. Pippen himself once pointed out that, the fact that they still stand up 20 years after people last saw him play in them shows that sneakers are a true art form. Different generations, different times, but classics always last. Have a good year. Watch new episodes of What Now? with JLP every Thursday on Complex.

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