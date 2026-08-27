Who is Alex Eala Playing in the US Open?

Alex Eala now knows the path she will have to take if she is to go deep into the US Open tournament.

The Filipino sensation will first play a qualifier. If she advances past that stage, which she is fully expected to, she will face either Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova or the USA’s Reese Brantmeier.

Last year in Flushing Meadows, Eala earned her first grand slam main draw victory on her way to the second round of the US Open. She is expected to take another step this year, and if she is to reach the third round things will get mighty interesting.

The way the tournament is lined up, Eala could meet up with her friend Iva Jovic in the third round. The two have battled twice before in WTA play, with Jovic winning both matches.

Coco Gauff could very well be waiting for Eala in the fourth round if Eala is to make it that far. Gauff is coming into New York red hot, as she just won the Cincinnati Open.