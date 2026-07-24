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Bay Area legend Too Short responded this week after resurfaced comments from a video chat with Saweetie that were deemed "colorist" earlier this month.Brad Callas
Before their 'Verzuz' battle on Saturday, E-40 and Too Short talk about Bay Area rap needing more recognition, their new albums, and more.Trey Alston
We've narrowed down the best Dr. Dre songs of all time for your listening pleasure.OrNah
A rapper who predates hyphy—Too $hort—met a producer from Atlanta—Lil Jon. How did they create hyphy's definitive anthem in "Blow The Whistle"?OrNah