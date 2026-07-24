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Arnold Turner/Eclipse
Music

Marshawn Lynch and Too Short Host Joint Birthday Party to Commemorate '100 Years Worth of Game'

Guests celebrating the Oakland legends included Raphael Saadiq, Mike Epps, and Scarface.

Jaelani Turner-Williams86 days ago
Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube
Music

Snoop Dogg and Ice Cube Supergroup Sue Merchandising Company for Fraud

The group, which also includes Too Short and E-40, claims the company owes them thousands of dollars.

tara mahadevan148 days ago
Jill Scott performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Jill Scott Announces First Album in 10 Years: 'To Whom This May Concern'

Ahead of the album, the Grammy-winning singer has released the lead single, 'Beautiful People.'

Alex Gonzalez204 days ago
Two men are pictured. The left wears a black jacket with "McQueen 92." The right wears sunglasses, a red cap, and a red jersey.
Music

Too Short Recalls Buying Lil Jon Out of His Deal in Exchange for Beats: ‘Thank You, Sir’

Too Short opens up about meeting Lil Jon and buying him out of his deal, securing some of his biggest hits in the process.

Mark Elibert437 days ago
Two images: Left, Too Short in a blue shirt holding a microphone. Right, Tupac Shakur, shirtless, performing with a microphone.
Music

Too Short Says He Didn't Want to Be a Bad Influence on 2Pac, Avoided Spending Time With Him

The Bay Area rap legend admitted that he tried to avoid 2Pac.

Joe Price464 days ago
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Rapper Too Short performs during the "Miami Jazz In The Gardens" music festival at Hard Rock Stadium on March 10, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Music

Too Short Drops “Still Mackin” Single in Lead-Up to New Album Release

His album, set to include features from Snoop Dogg and Larry June, drops next week.

Kris Seavers469 days ago
The image features the word "THANGIN" in bold yellow letters above two women in bikinis, stylized in a blue and yellow color scheme.
Music

E-40 and Too Short Join Cousin Fik on New Song "Thangin"

The new song arrives as the Too Short-narrated film 'Freaky Tales' hits theaters.

Trace William Cowen477 days ago
Pedro Pascal in a plaid shirt sits at a diner table, holding a burning paper. Sunlight streams through the window behind him.
Pop Culture

Premiere: Pedro Pascal and Jay Ellis Star in Trailer for Action Comedy 'Freaky Tales' f/ Too Short

Following its Sundance 2024 premiere, the Oakland action comedy is hitting theaters this April.

Trace William Cowen522 days ago
Blacc Chyna
Pop Culture

Blac Chyna Appears in First Episode of Karleen Roy's New Show 'Lemon Drop'

Roy has previously worked with Cardi B, Justin Bieber, Ne-Yo, and Nike.

tara mahadevan645 days ago
Music

Watch 'Freaknik: The Wildest Party Never Told' Trailer f/ 21 Savage, Lil Jon, Too Short, and More

The Hulu documentary will include the firsthand experiences of artists and HBCU students that attended Freaknik in the 1980s and 1990s.

Jaelani Turner-Williams877 days ago
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Music

Workers Sue Over ‘Violently Misogynistic’ Rap Played in Warehouse Including Eminem’s “Stan” and Too Short’s “Blowjob Betty”

A sex discrimination lawsuit over explicit hip-hop played at a workplace in Reno can go forward, a federal appeals court ruled.

Joe Price1141 days ago
E 40 Drops Video for New Song “Front Row 40" with Clips of Jay-Z, Diddy, More
Music

E-40 Drops Video for New Track "Front Row 40" f/ Clips of Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and More

E-40 has dropped off a new single and video titled "Front Row 40" and it features clips of stars like Diddy, 2 Chainz, Too Short, and many more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1192 days ago
Coolio is pictured in posthumously released video
Music

Video Released for Posthumous Coolio Track “Tag ‘You It’” f/ Too Short and DJ Wino

A posthumous full-length album is also on the way, though an official release date has not yet been set. The new track features Too Short and DJ Wino.

Trace William Cowen1226 days ago
E-40, Too Short, Mistah Fab, and Sway photographed outside of the White House.
Music

E-40, Too Short, Sway, and Mistah F.A.B. Head to White House With Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors visited the White House as NBA champions, and E-40, Too Short, Sway, and Mistah F.A.B. were among those in attendance.

Jose Martinez1282 days ago
Too Short
Music

Too Short Honored With Oakland Street Named After Him

Bay Area rapper Too Short had a portion of Foothill Boulevard in Oakland named after him, with the unveiling of "Too Short Way" over the weekend.

Brad Callas1321 days ago
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Mount Westmore
Music

Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40 Share New Mount Westmore Album

Mount Westmore, the supergroup comprised of West Coast rap legends Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, Too Short, and E-40, have released their new album.

Brad Callas1324 days ago
Gavin Newsom Banning Rap Lyrics Being Used tk
Music

Meek Mill, Too Short, E-40, YG, and More Join Gavin Newsom for Signing of California’s Rap Lyrics Bill

The legislation, AB 2799, will limit prosecutors' use of rap lyrics during court proceedings. California rappers participated in the signing ceremony via Zoom.

Joshua Espinoza1393 days ago
Single art for Too Short and Lil Duval
Music

Too Short and Lil Duval Collaborate on New Song "Big Sexy Thang"

Too Short has tapped Lil Duval for the new song "Big Sexy Thang," which Short teased during his 'Tiny Desk' and will appear on his forthcoming album.

tara mahadevan1617 days ago

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