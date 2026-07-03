Joey Badass

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Joey Bada$$, Trevor Smith and Savannah Romero pose in front of a crowd at an indoor event with modern ceiling design and blue lighting.
Music

Joey Bada$$, BLIS Collective Reimagine America's Story at Reclamation Day

Joey Bada$$ and the BLIS Collective used music, art, and conversation to reimagine America's story on its 250th anniversary.

Mark Elibert16 days ago
Joey Bada$$ in a fur coat and sunglasses, JID with a head wrap and colorful scarf, and J. Cole in a red "Dreamer" jersey.
Music

Joey Badass Questions JID’s Absence on J. Cole’s 'The Fall Off'

The Brooklyn rapper argued that top MCs don’t invite elite lyricists onto their own albums.

Mark Elibert114 days ago
Joey Bada$$ in a stylish checkered coat and cap poses against a dark background with text and stars.
Music

Joey Badass Shuts Down Fake ‘Paid in Full’ Poster: ‘That Ain’t Me’

The Brooklyn rapper spoke out after a mock promotional image falsely suggested he would star in an upcoming 'Paid in Full' television remake.

Mark Elibert167 days ago
Taraji P. Henson & Joey Bada$$ Team Up for 'Tis So Sweet' for Netflix
Pop Culture

Taraji P. Henson and Joey Bada$$ Team Up for Netflix’s 'Tis So Sweet’

The film will be executive-produced by DeVon Franklin and Tyler Perry, with Tasha Smith at the helm as director.

Bernadette Giacomazzo260 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 22: (L-R) Serayah McNeill and Joey Bada$$ attend "Ruth & Boaz" Atlanta Special Screening at Regal Atlantic Station on September 22, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Joey Badass Explains Why He Decided to Become Monogamous Again: 'It Came With Maturation'

The rapper, who was formally polyamorous, is engaged to actress Serayah.

Jaelani Turner-Williams261 days ago
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(L-R) Rapsody and Joey Badass.
Music

Rapsody Tells People to 'Relax' as She Addresses Cancelled Joey Badass Tour

The Grammy winner denied that low ticket sales were the cause of the tour's cancellation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams286 days ago
(L-R) Joey Badass and J.I.D.
Music

J.I.D. and Joey Badass Reflect on East Coast-West Coast Rivalry: 'It Was Real Slap Boxing Sh-t'

J.I.D. said he wouldn’t have been embroiled in a beef like Joey's because he's more a writer than a rapper.

Trey Alston286 days ago
Chance the Rapper, Star Line artwork
Music

Chance the Rapper Shares 'Star Line' f/ Lil Wayne, Young Thug, Vic Mensa, and More

'Star Line' is the Chicago rapper's second studio album.

tara mahadevan337 days ago
Joey Bada$$ and Serayah McNeill at Billboard's R&B Hip-Hop Power Players held at The Times Square EDITION on September 5, 2024 in New York, New York.
Pop Culture

Serayah Recalls C-Section to Deliver First Child With Joey Badass Two Months After Giving Birth

The actress-singer said that the procedure was discussed after doctors found that her son was breached.

Jaelani Turner-Williams346 days ago
Joey Badass wearing a head wrap and sleeveless outfit speaks at a podium with multiple microphones, under dramatic lighting.
Music

Joey Badass Calls Out Label for Delaying New Album: 'All They Do Is Get in My Way'

"F*ck Columbia Records," Joey Badass told fans on Instagram.

Trace William Cowen352 days ago
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Joey Badass, Will Smith, and Ray Vaughn
Music

Will Smith Catches Stray In Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn Beef

Vaughn joked that Joey's "ABK" song sounds like it.

Trey Alston363 days ago
joey badass
Music

Joey Badass Raps He's the King Of New York On "ABK"

Despite that, he still gives Jay-Z, Nas, and the Notorious B.I.G. their props.

Trey Alston364 days ago
Three men in a split image. Left: Ab-Soul with sunglasses and cap. Center: DJ Akademiks with beard and cap. Right: Joey Badass with cap and earring.
Music

DJ Akademiks Blasts Ab-Soul for Saying He’ll Slap Him on Joey Badass Response: ‘Sounds Amazing’

Akademiks has responded to Ab-Soul dissing him on his new song.

Mark Elibert416 days ago
Two men side by side; one wearing sunglasses and a black outfit, the other in a TDE cap and shirt. Both have a confident demeanor.
Music

Joey Badass Disses Ray Vaughn Again, Says He Saw ‘Top Dawg’ at Diddy Party on New Track

The rap beef between Joey Badass and Ray Vaughn heats up.

Mark Elibert423 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 12: Joey Bada$$ attends the Impact Mentorship holiday celebration hosted by Joey Bada$$ on December 12, 2024 in New York City.
Music

Joey Badass Files Alleged 'TDEast' Trademark, Asks Top Dawg to Call Him

The New York rapper has alluded to establishing a label to compete with Top Dawg Entertainment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams426 days ago

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