Pop Culture

Dad Who Tried to Confront Kid's Bully Beaten Up After Confronting Wrong Student

A older kid, who was trained in mixed martial arts, stepped in to defend the boy that was being wrongfully accused.

High school classroom.
Alistair Berg via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • A father confronted a group outside Wollert Secondary College over his daughter's bullying but targeted an uninvolved student and allegedly threatened to "slash" his throat.
  • A 12-year-old student trained in MMA intervened and severely beat the father in front of onlookers, including his daughter.
  • Victoria Police responded, but no formal report has been filed, while parents called for families to report bullying through the school and urged stronger security outside the campus.

A dad who attempted to confront his daughter's bully has been left with severe injuries after being beaten up for confronting the wrong student.

As reported by the Herald Sun, the Australian man picked up his daughter from Wollert Secondary College in Victoria on Monday (August 24) and decided he was going to confront those responsible for bullying her.

He approached a group of boys, singling out one who wasn't his daughter’s bully and began "accusing and threatening" him. Another parent of a student at the school, who chose to remain anonymous, alleged that the man threatened to "slash the throat" of the student before an older boy at the school intervened.

An argument escalated, and the older boy decided to use the opportunity to show off his MMA training, beating up the dad in front of a crowd of onlookers that also included his own daughter.

“The parent should have asked which child was bullying his kid instead of assuming," a parent aware of the incident said. "As a father you should have gone to the office and complained, or the student should have gone to the office and reported the incident — the teachers would have done something about it."

A formal report hasn’t been made in connection with the incident, but a Victoria Police spokesperson confirmed that authorities responded to the situation at the school. Another parent suggested that the school needs security guards to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

"Duty of care and safety is the first priority inside the school for all students. But we also need safety outside the school surrounding Wollert Secondary College and also surrounding Wollert Primary School," they added.

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