Dad Who Tried to Confront Kid's Bully Beaten Up After Confronting Wrong Student

A dad who attempted to confront his daughter's bully has been left with severe injuries after being beaten up for confronting the wrong student.

As reported by the Herald Sun, the Australian man picked up his daughter from Wollert Secondary College in Victoria on Monday (August 24) and decided he was going to confront those responsible for bullying her.

He approached a group of boys, singling out one who wasn't his daughter’s bully and began "accusing and threatening" him. Another parent of a student at the school, who chose to remain anonymous, alleged that the man threatened to "slash the throat" of the student before an older boy at the school intervened.

An argument escalated, and the older boy decided to use the opportunity to show off his MMA training, beating up the dad in front of a crowd of onlookers that also included his own daughter.

“The parent should have asked which child was bullying his kid instead of assuming," a parent aware of the incident said. "As a father you should have gone to the office and complained, or the student should have gone to the office and reported the incident — the teachers would have done something about it."