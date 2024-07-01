During the BET Awards on Sunday night (June 30), Usher received the 2024 BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Legendary songwriting duo Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis took the stage first to reminisce on Usher's enduring talent that began when he was only a teenager, before launching into a tribute video reflecting on Usher's decades-long career. Jennifer Hudson, Jermaine Dupri, Janelle Monáe, Toni Braxton, and many more of the singer's peers spoke about his influence and generational talent as a dancer, singer, songwriter, and artist who has consistently delivered some of the most memorable hits of our time.

Following the video, some of music's most exciting talent across hip-hop, pop, and R&B came together to perform a medley of Usher's most iconic songs.

Childish Gambino performed an angelic version of "U Don’t Have to Call," featured on his 2014 mixtape STN MTN, before Keke Palmer stepped in for a rendition of "You Make Me Wanna," complete with her dropping her pants.

Summer Walker, Coco Jones, Marsha Ambrosius, Chloe, and Tinashe then continued the performance, taking the stage to "Good Good," "There Goes My Baby," "Confessions," "Good Kisser, and "Nice and Slow" respectively. Victoria Monét and Teyana Taylor then recreated Usher's iconic performance of "Bad Girl," before Latto closed out the run by rapping to "Yeah!"