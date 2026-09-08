Sarah Jasmine Montgomery
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Usher Accepts BET Lifetime Award: 'Look at What I Was Able to Usher In'
The 'Coming Home' singer is the 2024 recipient of the prestigious BET Lifetime Achievement Award.
Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off BET Awards With "Not Like Us" Parody: 'Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out and Show Numbers'
Henson opened the show dressed like Kendrick Lamar from his 'Pop Out' show in LA.
Ye Sued for Allegedly Discriminating Against Black Staff, Demanding Employee Cut Off His Locs
This lawsuit follows others from former Black employees accusing the rapper of anti-Black treatment.
JT Gives Fans Instructions for Listening to Her New Single "OKAY" Amid Increased Crackdown on Fake Streams
The rapper shared a list of tips and tricks on how fans can support her new single on Spotify and Apple Music.
Drake Diss Track "Pushups" Aimed at Kendrick Lamar and Others Leaks Online
An explosive track responding to Lamar and company leaked online and caused an uproar but many are speculating that it's AI-generated.
Ice Spice Posts Photos With Cardi B Celebrating Their Dominican Roots: ‘De Lo Mio’
The Bronx rappers prove once again that there is no beef between them.
André 3000 Announces ‘New Blue Sun’ IMAX Event
Two months after releasing his debut solo album, 3 Stacks is bringing his instrumental project to the big screen with Terence Nance.