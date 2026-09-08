Sarah Jasmine Montgomery Portrait

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery

Joined January 2024 | 7 posts
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Usher in a white jacket and jeans, holding an award, speaks on stage at an event

Usher Accepts BET Lifetime Award: 'Look at What I Was Able to Usher In'

The 'Coming Home' singer is the 2024 recipient of the prestigious BET Lifetime Achievement Award.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery809 days ago
I don't know who these people are. Two individuals in red hoodies and caps performing on stage, each holding microphones

Taraji P. Henson Kicks Off BET Awards With "Not Like Us" Parody: 'Sometimes You Gotta Pop Out and Show Numbers'

Henson opened the show dressed like Kendrick Lamar from his 'Pop Out' show in LA.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery809 days ago
Man in black hoodie and sunglasses sitting among a crowd

Ye Sued for Allegedly Discriminating Against Black Staff, Demanding Employee Cut Off His Locs

This lawsuit follows others from former Black employees accusing the rapper of anti-Black treatment.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery874 days ago
Woman in a green top and pants performing on stage with pink lights in the background

JT Gives Fans Instructions for Listening to Her New Single "OKAY" Amid Increased Crackdown on Fake Streams

The rapper shared a list of tips and tricks on how fans can support her new single on Spotify and Apple Music.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery874 days ago
Two images side-by-side; left shows a cheerful man in a racing jacket at a sports event, right features a rapper performing on stage

Drake Diss Track "Pushups" Aimed at Kendrick Lamar and Others Leaks Online

An explosive track responding to Lamar and company leaked online and caused an uproar but many are speculating that it's AI-generated.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery887 days ago
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Two women posing at an event, one in a sheer gown with bodysuit, the other in a beaded black dress

Ice Spice Posts Photos With Cardi B Celebrating Their Dominican Roots: ‘De Lo Mio’

The Bronx rappers prove once again that there is no beef between them.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery897 days ago

André 3000 Announces ‘New Blue Sun’ IMAX Event

Two months after releasing his debut solo album, 3 Stacks is bringing his instrumental project to the big screen with Terence Nance.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery974 days ago

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