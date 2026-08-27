Cardi B Goes off on Lindsay Clancy, Calls for Justice for Her Dead Children

Clancy admits killing Cora, 5, Dawson, 3, and Callan, 8 months, but her attorney says postpartum psychosis left her without criminal responsibility, while prosecutors argue she acted deliberately.

The rapper called for "justice for the kids" and criticized online sympathy and a reported million-dollar fundraiser for Clancy, saying the money should go to charity.

Cardi B has spoken out about Lindsay Clancy, the former Massachusetts nurse charged with strangling her three children. On Thursday (August 27), the rapper took to X Spaces to direct her anger at anyone invoking postpartum psychosis to explain the deaths. "One thing about me, when it comes to kids, is stop looking for different loopholes to give this woman an excuse for why these three kids are dead," she said. "A lot of y’all are talking about her husband probably did it, or the system failed her. We need to stop looking for an excuse. If your mental health is so fucked up that you kill three fucking kids, maybe you shouldn’t be on the streets."

“A lot of women in our hood are suffering from postpartum depression," Cardi continued. "There are women in our hoods whom nobody offered to help with their children. Does that give them an excuse to kill their kids?" Cardi added that Clancy had the chance to go to therapy, where other women going through the same situation didn't. "I’m tired of people blaming postpartum depression and mental health on harming kids," Cardi said. Cardi later took specific aim at online calls for sympathy for Clancy and at a reported million-dollar fundraiser on her behalf. "The bitch raised a million fucking dollars," she said. "Why are we giving somebody that is on trial for murdering her kids a million dollars? Go give that shit to a charity." Jurors in Plymouth, Massachusetts, began deliberating on Saturday in Clancy's murder trial. Clancy, 36, does not deny killing her children — Cora, 5; Dawson, 3; and Callan, 8 months — in the basement of the family's Duxbury home in January 2023. She used exercise bands to strangle them before jumping from a second-story window, leaving her paralyzed from the waist down. Her attorney argues she was in the grip of postpartum psychosis and lacked criminal responsibility.

Prosecutors contend the killings were deliberate and that she understood what she was doing.