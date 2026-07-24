Yo Gotti

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Rapper Lil Poppa performs during Rod Wave - Last Lap Tour at State Farm Arena on December 5, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Music

Jacksonville Rapper Lil Poppa's Cause of Death Revealed

The rapper, who was signed to Yo Gotti's Collective Music Group, passed away in February.

Joe Price68 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 13: Angela Simmons attends Angela Renée: Exclusive Listening Experience "Run To" at Retreat on March 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 24:Cam Newton is seen outside "GMA Studio" on November 24, 2025 in New York City.
Sports

Angela Simmons Says Cam Newton Gave Her the 'Ick' On First Date

The media personalities met through a "mutual friend" before going on a date.

Jaelani Turner-Williams119 days ago
Lil Poppa.
Music

Lil Poppa Memorial Service Ends in Gunfire, Leaving Four People Hospitalized

The victims were among a group of Jacksonville locals paying tribute to the 25-year-old CMG rapper, who took his own life last week.

Will Lavin153 days ago
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Music

CMG Tributes Late Rapper Lil Poppa One Day After His Passing

The late Jacksonville rapper, who was signed to CMG, died at 25 years old.

Jaelani Turner-Williams156 days ago
Zillionaire Doe and Yo Gotti
Music

Zillionaire Doe Grabs Label Boss Yo Gotti for 'Back to the South Remix'

The duet appears on Zillionaire's new project 'Mr. 14 Months.'

Shawn Setaro344 days ago
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Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti attend the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Talks Yo Gotti Breakup, Says She’s in 'Healing Season'

The reality television personality still envisions a "healthy love" for herself.

Jaelani Turner-Williams403 days ago
A group of people, including a young girl in a blue hoodie, stand together outdoors. Some wear black jackets and beanies, and there are smiles and gestures.
Music

Yo Gotti Signs Dallas Rapper Zillionaire Doe to CMG Records

The Dallas rapper joins the CMG Records roster alongside GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and EST Gee.

Jaelani Turner-Williams550 days ago
ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Angela Simmons attends the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York.
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons ‘Hated’ That Her Son Learned of His Father's Murder Online Before She Could Tell Him

Simmons planned on explaining to her son how his father died when he turned 10.

Jaelani Turner-Williams660 days ago
Young Dolph
Music

Young Dolph Trial: Man Says He Received Only $800 of Promised $40,000 to Kill Rapper

Cornelius Smith also testified the shooting occurred on his daughter's birthday.

Jose Martinez670 days ago
Young Dolph attends 2021 ONE Musicfest at Centennial Olympic Park
Music

Young Dolph Murder Trial: Prosecutors Allege Yo Gotti’s Brother, Big Jook, Ordered $100,000 Hit on Rapper

Yo Gotti's brother Big Jook was shot and killed in Memphis earlier this year.

Joe Price670 days ago
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US rapper Yo Gotti and Angela Simmons arrive to attend the MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on September 11, 2024.
Music

Yo Gotti Reportedly Spent $500K In Hermès Gifts for Angela Simmons' 37th Birthday

The Memphis rapper and Collective Music Group label took his girlfriend on a lavish trip to Utah for the occasion.

Jaelani Turner-Williams672 days ago
angela simmons
Music

Yo Gotti Makes Angela Simmons' Birthday One to Rememeber With Lavish Vacation, Gifts

The couple, who've been dating since 2022, celebrated Simmons' birthday with a private getaway.

Jaelani Turner-Williams675 days ago
Angela Simmons on a red carpet wearing a strapless, intricately beaded and sequined gown with a deep neckline, holding a matching clutch
Pop Culture

Fans Have Thoughts on Angela Simmons Hopping in Oreo-Filled Bath to Launch New Slutty Vegan Menu Item

The socialite and Angela's Cakes owner rattled social media for the second time in less than two weeks.

Jaelani Turner-Williams746 days ago
Unknown woman in a green patterned gown poses holding a green gun prop on a red carpet, with part of the "Nature's Biggest Fight" logo in the background
Pop Culture

Angela Simmons Once Again Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards, Calls It a ‘Poor Decision'

Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards

Jaelani Turner-Williams753 days ago
Music

GloRilla Hosted Star-Studded BET Awards Afterparty Attended by Megan Thee Stallion, Mickey Guyton, and More

Attendees included NLE Choppa, Coco Jones, Shaboozey, and members of Yo Gotti's CMG label.

Jaelani Turner-Williams754 days ago
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Angela Simmons in an intricately patterned, plunging dress with a statement handgun clutch on the red carpet at the BET Awards 2024
Style

Angela Simmons Apologizes for Bringing Gun-Shaped Purse to BET Awards: ‘I Thought It Was a Fashion Moment'

"I didn't have any intentions of ruffling anyone's feathers. It seems like everyone, or a couple of people, i'll say, are a little upset, but I don't mean no harm," Simmons added.

Jaelani Turner-Williams755 days ago
Split image of two male musicians, left with bejeweled attire, right in a plain jacket, both serious expressions
Music

Chris Brown Recalls Unnamed Rapper Terrorizing Club With ‘Finger in My Booty’ Rant, Receipts Point to Kanye

The 34-year-old singer recalled a night that turned the club into "the waiting room in hell" on the 'R&amp;B Money Podcast.'

Alex Ocho817 days ago

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