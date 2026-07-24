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Gucci Mane just released a song called "Crash Dummy" allegedly detailing the Pooh Shiesty assault. Here is a timeline of the two rappers' relationship.Will Schube
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May Jewelry Purchases: Kendrick's Chanel Tooth Cap, Rihanna's 'ODB' Grillz, Yo Gotti’s $5 Million Chain, And More
These were some of May's biggest celebrity jewelry purchases from Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar, Yo Gotti, and more.Lei Takanashi
After shooting his shot in 2015 on "Down in the DM," Yo Gotti is now dating his dream girl Angela Simmons. Here's a timeline of their relationship, so far.Dayna Haffenden
Drake took to Instagram, where he joined a chorus of friends and collaborators to wish Lil Durk a happy birthday, calling him "family forever."Mackenzie Cummings-Grady