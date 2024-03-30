Beyoncé Thanks Black Female Country Artists for 'Opening Doors' for Her

Fresh off the release of her new country album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is thanking some of the genre's Black female artists for opening doors for her.

On Friday, Bey sent bouquets of flowers to country artists K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton to show her appreciation for what they've accomplished in the genre.

“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé,” the pop star wrote to Guyton.

Guyton shared a photo of the gift with the caption, “With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open.”