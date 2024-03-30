Beyoncé Thanks Black Female Country Artists for 'Opening Doors' for Her

Fresh off the release of her new country album Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé is thanking some of the genre's Black female artists for opening doors for her.
On Friday, Bey sent bouquets of flowers to country artists K. Michelle and Mickey Guyton to show her appreciation for what they've accomplished in the genre.
“Thank you for opening doors for me, queen. Keep shining. Love and respect, Beyoncé,” the pop star wrote to Guyton.
Guyton shared a photo of the gift with the caption, “With opportunity comes possibility. The possibilities are endless with you @beyonce. God gave me an assignment and I followed. May the doors continue to stay wide open.”
In a separate sweet message to Michelle, Bey wrote, "You’re killing it! I love what you’ve been doing and I know it’s not easy to enter a new space. Sending you positivity and respect. I hope to meet you one day. Love, Beyoncé.”
Michelle described Beyoncé's heartfelt note as “one of the nicest things EVER,” adding that she was “in tears.”
“Thank you for giving me my flowers, they are so beautiful,” she added. “I’m so nervous about FINALLY getting to put out my first country album, and this just fueled the fire. I’m so motivated. Congratulations on another ICONIC ALBUM AND ERA. Look forward to seeing you soon.”
Released on Friday, Cowboy Carter earned Beyoncé the biggest global Spotify streaming debut of 2024 so far, with 76.1 million streams in a single day. The achievement surpassed her previous album release, Renaissance, which debuted with 43.3 million global Spotify streams.