Jim Jones Says He'll 'Never' Reunite With Max B: 'Get That Out of Here'

His response came less than a week after Max B said he would collaborate with Jones if it "makes money" and stressed that he wants to make music, not revive old beef.

Jones refused to elaborate, insisting: "I say what I mean and I mean what I say."

Jim Jones flatly rejected a reunion with Max B on Hot 97's Mornings with Mero, saying: "Never… Dub. Pack him up."

Jim Jones has made it very clear that he's not interested in burying the hatchet with Max B. The Dipset rapper filled in as guest co-host on Thursday’s (August 27) episode of Hot 97's Mornings with Mero. Jones was asked point-blank whether he'd work with Max B now that the rapper has been released from prison. "We did see that Max B said that he is open to working with you again," said co-host Miabelle around the 22-minute mark in the video below. Jones' response left no room for interpretation.

"Never. Let’s get that out of here, quick," he replied, before Miabelle asked him: "So you’re not open to it?" "Dub. Pack him up," Jones said. Miabelle then asked Jones if he wanted to "elaborate" on his response, to which he said: "Nah, I don’t need to elaborate on anything. I don't have no speech impediments. I say what I mean and I mean what I say." The comments come less than a week after Max B appeared on The Jason Lee Show and said he was open to making music with Jones again. "I'm [in] the place where … if it makes money, it makes sense," Max told Lee. "If it don't make money, it's gossip. It's internet juicy gossip."

"Sometimes you can lead the shit like 2Pac and Biggie, where muthafuckas been beefing for 15-20 years, East Coast [versus] West Coast," he continued. "If I can bridge the gap — I'm not with the beef. I'm on parole, I'm not trying to beef with nobody. My job out here is to make good product. I link with as many artists as I can."