GloRilla Celebrates 'Ehhthang Ehhthang' Mixtape Release With New "Wanna Be" Video f/ Megan Thee Stallion

Memphis’ own GloRilla is fully in her mixtape bag on Ehhthang Ehhthang, out today.

On the Megan Thee Stallion-featuring “Wanna Be,” notably, GloRilla taps into the memorable soundscape of Soulja Boy’s 2010 hit “Pretty Boy Swag.” Friday, Glo and Meg rolled out the fiery collab's Benny Boom-directed video, as seen up top.

Glo's new 12-track project also sees her enlisting Moneybagg Yo, Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, and Kevo Muney. The 24-year-old mentions both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in the Kevo Muney-featuring “Aite,” which sees her imagining a feud-free existence for women in rap, like so: