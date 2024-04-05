GloRilla Celebrates 'Ehhthang Ehhthang' Mixtape Release With New "Wanna Be" Video f/ Megan Thee Stallion

Memphis’ own GloRilla is fully in her mixtape bag on Ehhthang Ehhthang, out today.
On the Megan Thee Stallion-featuring “Wanna Be,” notably, GloRilla taps into the memorable soundscape of Soulja Boy’s 2010 hit “Pretty Boy Swag.” Friday, Glo and Meg rolled out the fiery collab's Benny Boom-directed video, as seen up top.
Glo's new 12-track project also sees her enlisting Moneybagg Yo, Boston Richey, Finesse 2x, and Kevo Muney. The 24-year-old mentions both Cardi B and Nicki Minaj in the Kevo Muney-featuring “Aite,” which sees her imagining a feud-free existence for women in rap, like so:
I just pray one day the bad bitches'll come together
'Cause Cardi and Nicki on a track would break some fuckin' records
To celebrate the project's release, GloRilla is hitting the Rough Trade and Looney Tunes record shops in New York City for some signing event action. See details below.
In May, GloRilla will be out on the road with Meg for the recently announced Hot Girl Summer Tour. The 31-city outing launches in Minneapolis on May 14 before touching down in Chicago, Philly, Atlanta, Glo’s hometown of Memphis, and more.