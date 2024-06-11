Much was made of hip-hop’s alleged decline in 2023. The conversations were always a little overblown but if you were strident in your belief that hip-hop is a declining genre, 2024 will make you rethink that idea.

Rap music was dominant in the first half of 2024, on the charts and in the zeitgeist. A good part of this dominance came from the monumental Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar beef, which gave us some of the best songs and music-related conversations in years. We might be biased but a year when hip-hop is running shit is good for pop culture in general.



Now that we are at the midpoint of the year, let’s take a look back at the best songs of 2024 so far.