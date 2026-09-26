Music

Cam'ron and Mase Laugh Off Jay-Z's Super Bowl Claim: 'He Might Be the Lyingest N***a'

The pair joked that Jay-Z's supposed issues finding a Super Bowl halftime show performer is a ploy for him to take the next headline slot.

(L-R) Cam'ron, Mase, and Jay-Z.
YouTube/Come and Talk 2 Me | Ezra Shaw - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

Key Takeaways

  • Cam’ron and Mase joked that Jay-Z's reported struggle to book the Super Bowl LXI halftime show is a years-long plan for him to headline it himself.
  • Cam predicted Jay-Z would bring out "the best of the best," potentially including Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake.
  • Jay-Z, Roc Nation's NFL live-music strategist, previously said he would consider performing at the game, which takes place February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium.

Cam’ron and Mase have shared that they think Jay-Z has "plans" up his sleeve to be the Super Bowl LXI halftime show headliner.

On the Friday (September 25) episode of It Is What It Is, the pair discussed Hov's reported struggles in nailing down a performer for the big show. Cam, however, thinks the reports are a strategy for the Roc Nation mogul to be announced as halftime show headliner.

"The year that you got your masters back from Reasonable Doubt. The year you sell out Yankee Stadium three nights in a row. The year that you in Paris and Europe and all these places doing tours right now. Nobody could find time for that?" Cam’ron joked, referring to Hov's live show comeback throughout the summer. "'I just might have to do it myself. I don't know.'"

Cam and Mase were tackling allegations that the Super Bowl LXI crew was having difficulties landing a halftime performer. The game is scheduled for February 14, 2027 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

"Come on, Jay. We can see you, n***a," Cam continued. "Just say you've been lining this up for three-and-a-half years. You not doing nothing by accident."

Cam denied that he was "knocking" Jay-Z's alleged plan, while Mase joked that the Roc Nation founder was the "lyingest n***a we know."

Cam then went on to predict that if the 4:44 rapper was to perform the halftime show, he would bring out "the best of the best," including his wife, Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake, some of whom were guest performers during his Yankee Stadium residency.

In early 2024, Jay-Z, who is the live music entertainment strategist for the NFL, told Entertainment Tonight that he would consider performing during the big game, although he believed it was "selfish" to pick himself and that it was "too early."

Bad Bunny took to the halftime show stage earlier this year during Super Bowl LX at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, where the Seattle Seahawks beat the New England Patriots 29-13.

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