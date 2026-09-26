Cam'ron and Mase Laugh Off Jay-Z's Super Bowl Claim: 'He Might Be the Lyingest N***a'

Jay-Z, Roc Nation's NFL live-music strategist, previously said he would consider performing at the game, which takes place February 14, 2027, at SoFi Stadium.

Cam predicted Jay-Z would bring out "the best of the best," potentially including Beyoncé, Pharrell Williams, Rihanna and Justin Timberlake.

Cam’ron and Mase joked that Jay-Z's reported struggle to book the Super Bowl LXI halftime show is a years-long plan for him to headline it himself.

Cam’ron and Mase have shared that they think Jay-Z has "plans" up his sleeve to be the Super Bowl LXI halftime show headliner. On the Friday (September 25) episode of It Is What It Is, the pair discussed Hov's reported struggles in nailing down a performer for the big show. Cam, however, thinks the reports are a strategy for the Roc Nation mogul to be announced as halftime show headliner.

"The year that you got your masters back from Reasonable Doubt. The year you sell out Yankee Stadium three nights in a row. The year that you in Paris and Europe and all these places doing tours right now. Nobody could find time for that?" Cam’ron joked, referring to Hov's live show comeback throughout the summer. "'I just might have to do it myself. I don't know.'"