Steph Curry Takes $20 Million Pay Cut to Give Golden State Warriors More Flexibility

The deal could push Curry's career NBA salary earnings to approximately $652 million, making him the first player to surpass $600 million on the court.

The discount could give Golden State about $10 million in additional cap space next summer, with Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green also coming off the books.

Stephen Curry signed a two-year, $116 million Warriors extension with a 2028-29 player option, taking roughly $20 million less than the maximum available.

Stephen Curry has signed on to stay with the Golden State Warriors through his 20th NBA season — but he's leaving millions on the table to help the franchise. On Friday (September 25), Curry and the Warriors agreed to a two-year, $116 million contract extension that includes a player option for the 2028-29 season, according to ESPN. The 38-year-old could have signed an extension worth up to $136.7 million over two years. Instead, Curry accepted roughly $20 million less than the maximum available. He's set to make $55.7 million in 2027-28, then hold a $60.2 million player option for the following season.

Despite the discount, Curry's new deal will push his career earnings from NBA contracts to approximately $652 million, making him the first player in league history to surpass $600 million in on-court earnings. The decision didn't come immediately. Curry became eligible for an extension on August 29 and reportedly considered several possibilities, including taking the maximum amount, accepting less money or waiting until next summer before signing another deal. Curry previously made it clear that he wasn't going to rush his decision. "It's going to happen at the right time, once I have all the information I need to make the decision that is right," the NBA champion said (via Bleacher Report). "If I don't sign, it won't affect me in terms of my play or carrying that weight. But I'll make the decision when I'm ready." His choice could give Golden State significantly more financial freedom next summer. The Warriors are projected to gain approximately $10 million in additional cap space because of Curry's discount. That could matter even more with Jimmy Butler's $56.8 million and Draymond Green's $27.6 million coming off the books. Golden State could have somewhere between approximately $38 million and $55 million available to reshape the roster.