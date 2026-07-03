JAY-Z 30 Tour

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(L-R) Ebro and LeBron James.
Music

LeBron James Apparently Loves Ebro's New Podcast: 'I See What Y'all Doing'

According to the radio personality, King James pulled him aside at one of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows to give him props for the ELR podcast's rise after Hot 97.

Will Lavin4 days ago
Jay-Z in a tuxedo at an event, making a peace sign. Pharrell Williams in casual wear with yellow sunglasses, waving on a beach.
Music

Jay-Z Is 'Ready to Go to Work' After Yankee Stadium Takeover, Per Pharrell: 'They Poked the Bear'

Skateboard P again joined HOV for the closing show of his three-night Yankee Stadium takeover.

Trace William Cowen5 days ago

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