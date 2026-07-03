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(L-R) Memphis Bleek and Jay-Z.
Music

Memphis Bleek Says Jay-Z ‘Wasn't Talking to Nobody' During Hours-Long Yankee Stadium Show Delay

According to Bleek, Hov turned into a "stone-faced killer" backstage after ticketless fans bum rushed security, causing an hours-long delay.

Will Lavin3 days ago
Fat Joe
Music

Fat Joe's Legal Team Accuses Opposing Attorney of Fake AI-Generated Citations in Defamation Case

Roc Nation and Fat Joe's attorneys are calling Tyrone Blackburn's motion to dismiss "fundamentally untrustworthy."

Trey Alston12 days ago
(L-R) Meek Mill and Will Smith.
Music

Roc Nation Live's 'One Philly' Unity Concert f/ Meek Mill, Will Smith and More: How to Watch

Other artists on the bill for the six-hour July 4 concert include The Roots, Jazzy Jeff, Christina Aguilera, Jill Scott, and Seal.

Joe Price13 days ago
Jay-Z wearing a white bucket hat and sunglasses at a sports event, with a crowd in the background.
Music

Jay-Z Marks '4:44' Anniversary by Adding Bonus Tracks to All Streaming Services

It's been a year of noteworthy anniversaries for HOV.

Trace William Cowen17 days ago
(L-R) Charlamagne Tha God and DJ Akademiks.
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Flips the Script on DJ Akademiks' Jay-Z Claims: 'You Have an OVO Chain'

The 'Breakfast Club' co-host has theorized about why Ak might be "supporting and defending" Drake against Hov.

Jaelani Turner-Williams19 days ago
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Jay-Z, Charlamagne, and Akademiks
Music

Charlamagne Tha God Trolls Akademiks At Jay-Z Pop-Up With 'Employee Discount'

Akademiks had suggested the Breakfast Club host was getting paid by Jay-Z's Roc Nation.

Trey Alston20 days ago
The 2026 Met Gala Celebrating "Costume Art" - Arrivals
Music

Jay-Z Fans Can Now Experience NYC Through Rapper's Eyes With Google and Roc Nation Interactive Map

To celebrate Jay-Z, there is now an interactive map so fans can explore places integral to the legendary rapper’s life.

Mark Elibert20 days ago
Pandora Playback With MoneyBagg Yo
Music

Trial Date Set in $100 Million Lawsuit Against Moneybagg Yo and Roc Nation

Sherry Jackson-Floyd says she spent her own money to build the rapper's career and image as his manager, only to see him poached by Roc Nation.

Shawn Setaro23 days ago
Splt image. Left, Jay-Z with dreadlocks, sunglasses, and a beanie. Right, Tory Lanez with a cap, chain necklace, and tattoos.
Music

Jay-Z's Roots Picnic Freestyle Seemingly Disses Tory Lanez and His Father: ‘The Roc’s Not Crumblin''

Hov seemingly takes shots at Tory Lanez and his father, who said Roc Nation would "crumble" after Lanez's conviction in the 2020 Megan Thee Stallion shooting case.

Alex Ocho46 days ago
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Nicki Minaj in a white fur coat gives a peace sign; Jay-Z in a black suit with a white rose boutonniere.
Music

Nicki Minaj Talks Embracing MAGA, Says Jay-Z Cost Obama 'a Lot'

Speaking about her embrace of MAGA politics and Donald Trump, Minaj said she was disappointed by the former Democratic president.

Joe Price63 days ago
Chelsea Football Club logo featuring a blue lion holding a staff, surrounded by a circular border with red roses and footballs.
Sports

Roc Nation Sports and Chelsea FC Announce Partnership to Boost US Fanfare

The brands will intersect cultural storytelling and strategy with sports-led efforts.

Jaelani Turner-Williams63 days ago
Roc Nation/FIT
Style

Roc Nation, FIT Award $20,000 Grant to Inaugural Design Competition Winner

FIT student Beatrice Mak earned the highest honor among five finalists in the design competition.

Jaelani Turner-Williams85 days ago
Jay-Z in a black hoodie and sunglasses at an outdoor event; Bobby Shmurda in a black jacket and cap, smiling at an indoor event.
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says He'll 'Slap the Sh*t Out of Jay-Z'

Shmurda called Roc Nation "Opp nation" in a clip from a livestream.

tara mahadevan87 days ago
John Legend Signs with Roc Nation for Management
Music

John Legend Parts Ways With Longtime Manager, Joins Roc Nation

The shift ends a nearly two-decade partnership and brings John Legend onto Roc Nation’s management roster.

Bernadette Giacomazzo107 days ago
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Jay-Z in a white suit with dreadlocks, standing in front of "The Book of Clarence" backdrop.
Music

Jay-Z Yankee Stadium Shows: How to Get Tickets for ‘JAŸ-Z 30’ & ‘JAŸ-Z 25’

Jay-Z is set to headline two major shows at Yankee Stadium this summer, and demand is already building. Here’s everything you need to know to secure tickets.

Mark Elibert118 days ago
LaRussell smiling wearing a colorful jersey and a black-and-white hat, standing against a dark background.
Music

LaRussell Responds to Backlash for Song That Calls Hitler, Trump, and Epstein ‘Heaven-Sent'

The Bay Area rapper, who recently signed to Roc Nation, said his engineer told him he "probably shouldn't put this out."

Alex Ocho122 days ago

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