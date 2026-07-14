Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes to 'Breakfast Club' Fans for Being Late After 3 A.M. Jay-Z Concert

Charlamagne Tha God issued an apology to fans of The Breakfast Club after rolling in two hours late to his shift after Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show suffered a severe delay. Making a noticeably late entrance on Monday morning (July 13), Charlamagne started off by saying he wasn't "ready to be talked to yet" after being teased by his co-hosts for his tardiness. He then explained how he was confused when DJ Envy called him at 6:30 A.M. to see where he was, thinking it was earlier than it was. "When you called me this morning, I looked at the phone like, 'What the hell is Envy calling me so early in the morning for,'" he said around the 54:16 mark in the audio below. "[I was] like, 'Oh shoot, it's 6:30!'"

Charlamagne later took to Instagram to apologize to listeners for being late, while also making light of the situation, checking in on anyone born before the year 2000 who went to all three of Jay-Z's weekend shows. "Checking on everyone born in the 1900s who attended all 3 Jay-Z concerts," he wrote in an image posted to his page. "Bonus prayers for everyone who thought wearing Timbs two nights in a row was a good idea. How's the lower back? Reasonable Doubt is 30 years old…but our knees are 50. Lets's Discuss….." He captioned the post: "Apologies To @breakfastclubam listeners for being 2 hours late this morning. This weekend was a lot. We Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!! Let's Discuss……."