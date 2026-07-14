Charlamagne Tha God Apologizes to 'Breakfast Club' Fans for Being Late After 3 A.M. Jay-Z Concert

Charlamagne Tha God issued an apology to fans of The Breakfast Club after rolling in two hours late to his shift after Jay-Z's final Yankee Stadium show suffered a severe delay.
Making a noticeably late entrance on Monday morning (July 13), Charlamagne started off by saying he wasn't "ready to be talked to yet" after being teased by his co-hosts for his tardiness.
He then explained how he was confused when DJ Envy called him at 6:30 A.M. to see where he was, thinking it was earlier than it was. "When you called me this morning, I looked at the phone like, 'What the hell is Envy calling me so early in the morning for,'" he said around the 54:16 mark in the audio below. "[I was] like, 'Oh shoot, it's 6:30!'"
Charlamagne later took to Instagram to apologize to listeners for being late, while also making light of the situation, checking in on anyone born before the year 2000 who went to all three of Jay-Z's weekend shows.
"Checking on everyone born in the 1900s who attended all 3 Jay-Z concerts," he wrote in an image posted to his page. "Bonus prayers for everyone who thought wearing Timbs two nights in a row was a good idea. How's the lower back? Reasonable Doubt is 30 years old…but our knees are 50. Lets's Discuss….."
He captioned the post: "Apologies To @breakfastclubam listeners for being 2 hours late this morning. This weekend was a lot. We Truly Thank GOD for it ALL!!!! Let's Discuss……."
The third night of Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium shows was scheduled to start at 8 P.M. on Sunday night (July 12). However, doors did not open until 10 P.M. due to a security breach.
Roc Nation confirmed the breach in a joint statement with the New York Yankees and Live Nation shared with Complex, saying: "On Sunday evening at various fan entrances at Yankee Stadium, hundreds of individuals in large groups — who did not have tickets to tonight’s performance — stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security."
"As a result, gates at all entrances of the Stadium were closed for an extended period of time. With the thoughtful guidance of the NYPD, gates were reopened cautiously and carefully to ensure the safety of those inside and outside," the statement continued. "The Yankees, Roc Nation and Live Nation express our deep gratitude to the NYPD and to Yankee Stadium security personnel for their leadership and direction throughout the evening, putting the welfare of attendees above all other considerations."
Jay himself addressed the delay once he hit the stage, telling fans at Yankee Stadium: "It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors, then somebody rushed the door and they closed the door. But [for the sake of] you guys' safety and everybody's safety outside — there's 10,000 people outside — I didn't wanna start music and people get trampled."