In 2026, K-pop is massively popular across the world. Its biggest stars have become global fashion icons, shaping trends and being tapped to be ambassadors for some of the most esteemed brands in the world. But who are the best dressed K-pop idols across its 30-plus-year history?

First off, we must give credit where credit it due. If there is one group that was massively influential in originating the K-pop we know and love today, it’s Seo Taiji and Boys. In April 1992, they broke onto the scene with their debut title “I Know,” a New Jack Swing-type song that took heavy musical and stylistic inspiration from hip-hop. The members wore oversized tees and baggy jeans, which made them look like they came from another planet in the eyes of the Korean public.

Three decades later, the K-pop industry has grown into a global force of its own that touches on every aspect of culture, whether it's art, film, or fashion. Every fashion week, the front row is stacked with idols on ambassador contracts, ushering in their massive fanbases with media attention and sales. Becoming part of the fashion world and landing an ambassadorship is practically a rite of passage for a successful idol. But not all of the best-dressed follow this. Some like to keep their style more free and lowkey, and some have grown out of needing a contract. So, this best dressed list accounts for their entire careers, not just this year. It also factors in versatility, trendsetting ability, and longevity.

From the first generation of idols to modern superstars, here are the 25 best dressed K-pop artists of all time.