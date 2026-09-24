In 2026, K-pop is massively popular across the world. Its biggest stars have become global fashion icons, shaping trends and being tapped to be ambassadors for some of the most esteemed brands in the world. But who are the best dressed K-pop idols across its 30-plus-year history?
First off, we must give credit where credit it due. If there is one group that was massively influential in originating the K-pop we know and love today, it’s Seo Taiji and Boys. In April 1992, they broke onto the scene with their debut title “I Know,” a New Jack Swing-type song that took heavy musical and stylistic inspiration from hip-hop. The members wore oversized tees and baggy jeans, which made them look like they came from another planet in the eyes of the Korean public.
Three decades later, the K-pop industry has grown into a global force of its own that touches on every aspect of culture, whether it's art, film, or fashion. Every fashion week, the front row is stacked with idols on ambassador contracts, ushering in their massive fanbases with media attention and sales. Becoming part of the fashion world and landing an ambassadorship is practically a rite of passage for a successful idol. But not all of the best-dressed follow this. Some like to keep their style more free and lowkey, and some have grown out of needing a contract. So, this best dressed list accounts for their entire careers, not just this year. It also factors in versatility, trendsetting ability, and longevity.
From the first generation of idols to modern superstars, here are the 25 best dressed K-pop artists of all time.
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Jaehyun of NCT
Groups: NCT, NCT 127, NCT DoJaeJung
Ambassador: Prada
Jaehyun is an idol who makes luxury look easy. When he is not on stage or attending an event, he leans more casual, usually sporting a baseball cap, loose tee, and baggy jeans. But when he needs to show out, he carries that same effortlessness into fun tailored pieces. He was appointed as Prada's ambassador in 2022. Four years later, he's still a darling of the brand.
Ningning of aespa
Group: aespa
Ambassador: Gucci
Ningning has been slowly building up her fashion influence since debuting as part of aespa in 2020. The girl group was appointed as ambassadors of Matthew Williams' Givenchy early on, solidifying their place within the luxury fashion world. Ningning’s personal style leans more dark and futuristic, or as Korean fans like to call it, "쇠맛 (taste of metal)." In April 2026, she landed a contract with Gucci, starring in the Gucci-core collection campaign. The dark, smudged smoky eye, paired with Demna's sultry vision of Gucci, was the perfect opposite of Gucci's previous aesthetics, and a perfect choice for the brand's new direction.
Yeonjun of Tomorrow X Together
Group: Tomorrow X Together
Ambassador: Miu Miu
Every once in a while you will spot an idol on the runway. Yeonjun is one of them. Miu Miu sent him down the runway in March 2026, alongside celebrities like Gillian Anderson and Chloë Sevigny. He is someone who can embody Miu Miu's playful quirkiness without it feeling like an act.
Uhm Jung-hwa
Group: Refund Sisters
Ambassador: N/A
For those who are unfamiliar, Uhm Jung-hwa is the Korean Madonna. Her stage looks from the '90s and 2000s, like the blunt bob she wore for "Poison," were all the rage amongst the youth at that time. She is the blueprint of every Korean female solo artist who came after. Her peak belongs to a different era, but her influence and legacy remain strong.
Zion. T
Group: N/A
Ambassador: N/A
Zion.T is sometimes made fun of as, in his own words, “the skinny guy in glasses.” Rather than fighting that trope, he turned it into his signature style. He is not an idol, so he isn't chasing ambassadorships, though he often sports high-end designer pieces and was even one of the nine people chosen for Maison Margiela's “Tabi Collectors” exhibition in Chengdu, China earlier this spring. His style is fully his own.
Hanni of NewJeans
Group: NewJeans
Ambassador: Gucci
Hanni is the NewJeans member who best sells the group's effortless, soft, retro appeal. Gucci signed her less than three months after their debut. She has a knack for pulling looks that belong in an early-2000s mall. Consider it the ultimate girl-next-door wardrobe.
Martin of Cortis
Group: Cortis
Ambassador: N/A
Martin is one of the newest stars on this list, but he is one that you should keep your eye on. He is the leader of Cortis, a self-produced boy group that debuted in 2025. He literally made a song called "FaSHioN." It is safe to say his interest in clothes was never subtle. He embodies the ultimate Gen Z fashion kid, taking inspiration from 2010s indie sleaze and grunge. His go-to outfit consists of sagged skinny jeans and a leather jacket. Brands like Chanel, Saint Laurent, and Dior are all already noticing him. He’s turned up at Paris Fashion Week and appeared on numerous magazine covers to date. He lands lower on the list because the group is barely a year old, but of the fifth-generation idols, he has the most promising future in fashion.
Felix of Stray Kids
Group: Stray Kids
Ambassador: Louis Vuitton
Nicolas Ghesquière made Felix a Louis Vuitton ambassador in 2023, and he's since walked the brand's women's show in Paris twice (2024 and 2025). He was also named a global ambassador for Gentle Monster in 2025, a pairing that has opened up an experimental side of his style.
Annie of ALLDAY PROJECT
Group: ALLDAY PROJECT
Ambassador: N/A
Annie's style is very clean and polished. Some might say it reads as old money, and in her case it's genuine: she's an heir to the Shinsegae retail family, one of the "재벌 (chaebol)," the family-run conglomerates that dominate the South Korean economy. When she debuted in 2025, the Korean press dubbed her the "first chaebol idol." She wears wealth the way people who've always had it do, quietly.
Lara of KATSEYE
Group: KATSEYE
Ambassador: N/A
KATSEYE’s Lara is Tamil-American and queer, and you will always find her incorporating her South Asian heritage into her Y2K maximalist looks, like bindis that match her outfits or nose rings. She's said in past interviews that she wants brown girls to see themselves on a billboard, which is exactly what she's been doing through campaigns with Gap and more.
Lee Chanhyuk of AKMU
Group: AKMU
Ambassador: N/A
Lee Chanhyuk is the brains behind the sibling music duo AKMU. He writes and produces all of their discography, as well as the duo's visual direction. For years, people mocked him for having the "지디병 (GD Disease)," the shorthand for Korean celebrities imitating G-Dragon's eccentricity, but Chanhyuk has outlasted the joke. What once looked like imitation now feels like his own. He shows that not all interesting K-pop fashion runs through big fashion houses.
Hyein of NewJeans
Group: NewJeans
Ambassador: Louis Vuitton
In 2022, Hyein became a Louis Vuitton ambassador before she'd even finished middle school, the youngest the house had ever signed. Whereas the rest of NewJeans leans soft and retro, Hyein pulls more toward high fashion and fits into Ghesquière's sharper, neo-futuristic side of Louis Vuitton.
Lil Moshpit
Group: GroovyRoom
Ambassador: N/A
Lil Moshpit, also known as HWIMIN, is one half of the super-producer duo GroovyRoom. He falls more into the streetwear side of the fashion spectrum, sporting brands like Chrome Hearts, Stüssy, and Off-White. He founded the cult record label AREA, has worked with AMBUSH, and excels at pairing archival vintage with classic streetwear.
T.O.P of Bigbang
Groups: BigBang, GD & TOP
Ambassador: N/A
T.O.P was treating art collecting as a form of taste-making before it became popular amongst K-pop idols. In 2016, he co-curated an auction at Sotheby's that brought in $17.4 million and sailed past its estimates, which says his eye was taken seriously in rooms that don't usually care about pop stars. That sensibility carries into how he dresses, usually in an impeccably tailored, monochromatic suit. Along with G-Dragon and Taeyang, he was one of the original members of Bigbang that made K-pop a global phenomenon.
Rosé of BLACKPINK
Group: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Saint Laurent, Tiffany & Co.
Rosé is what it looks like when a muse and a fashion house genuinely match. She's been a Saint Laurent global ambassador since 2020, which in K-pop terms is practically ancient. In all that time, she's never once looked miscast. Anthony Vaccarello's edgy yet feminine glamour of Saint Laurent suits her and her iconic blonde hair so well, making her the ultimate YSL girl. For her biggest red-carpet moments, like the 2026 Met Gala and Grammys, she's styled by Law Roach, the image architect behind Zendaya.
CL of 2NE1
Group: 2NE1
Ambassador: N/A
CL was one of the pioneers of establishing K-pop as a global force within fashion. Her group 2NE1 was recognized by Jeremy Scott early on and became the designer's muse, wearing custom gowns and looks on stage. As the leader, CL was always the standout, and she leaned all the way into her "Baddest Female" persona: bodycon silhouettes, heavy embellishments, and a dramatic cat-eye, a look that wasn't popular in K-pop at the time. She took that same attitude stateside, becoming the first female Korean soloist to land on the Billboard Hot 100 with her 2016 single "Lifted," as well as being one of the early Korean celebrities to attend the Met Gala in 2021.
Oh Hyuk of Hyukoh
Group: Hyukoh
Ambassador: N/A
Oh Hyuk is the vocalist and leader of the alternative rock band Hyukoh, and he reminds us that the Korean music scene has so much more to offer than just K-pop. The band's alternative nature comes through in the way he dresses. His lived-in suits, workwear, and vintage pieces are usually styled with a pair of Converse high-tops. You won't see him as often as a K-pop idol, but his style and visual knack are widely recognized within the artistic crowd of Seoul.
J-hope of BTS
Group: BTS
Ambassador: Louis Vuitton
All BTS members are active in the fashion industry, as they are the biggest K-pop act to ever exist. But when you look at J-Hope's off-duty looks, you can tell there's a personal interest in fashion and streetwear. Louis Vuitton named him a house ambassador in 2023, and he's often seen wearing custom pieces from the house. In 2025, he even released his own version of the LV Buttersoft sneaker, a pink suede shoe with "HOPE" stamped on the tongue. You'll see him linking up with people like Hiroshi Fujiwara of Fragment and Jiyong Kim, a Seoul- and London-based menswear designer with a cult following.
Lee Hyo-ri
Groups: Fin.K.L, SSAK3
Ambassador: N/A
Lee Hyo-ri is the OG "it girl" of Korea. If Uhm Jung-hwa is the Korean Madonna, Lee Hyo-ri is the Korean Britney Spears. She debuted in the first-generation girl group Fin.K.L in 1998, but it was her 2003 solo hit "10 Minutes" that turned her into a full-blown phenomenon. The looks that came with it are synonymous with the time: the tank tops, low-rise everything, and trucker hats she popularized so widely that Korean media dubbed the whole year "The Year of Hyo-ri." Two decades later, her style has changed to a softer, laid-back look, but her “it girl” influence remains the same.
Taeyang of Bigbang
Groups: Bigbang, GD X Taeyang
Ambassador: N/A
To understand Taeyang's style, you have to start with Bigbang. The group was among the first K-pop idols that the fashion world took seriously. Before brand deals were standard, he was already a fixture at fashion week alongside G-Dragon, building a distinct personal style that fans studied and copied. He’s a big part of why a K-pop idol is now expected to have a point of view about clothes at all. Taeyang's style has always been heavily influenced by hip-hop and rock. It comes through in the form of leather, denim, silver, and a lot of stacked jewelry, usually sporting custom Chrome Hearts pieces. When asked to define his style, he once said he couldn't, only that "hip-hop and rock 'n' roll is always the root."
Lisa of BLACKPINK
Group: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Louis Vuitton, Bvlgari
Lisa has always been the BLACKPINK member with the most overseas influence. Being the only Thai, non-Korean member of the group, she already had the foundation to build her fan base outside of Korea. She was Celine's first-ever brand ambassador back in 2020, and became Hedi Slimane's muse. She's since added Bvlgari and, in 2024, started a new relationship with Louis Vuitton. She made her 2025 Met Gala debut in a pantless Louis Vuitton bodysuit, then returned in 2026 in an avant-garde Robert Wun gown with sculptural arms holding a veil above her head. Of course, we can't skip over her role in catapulting Labubus into the stratosphere. She started posting herself with Labubus in 2024, and single-handedly turned a niche Pop Mart collectible into a global craze and a fashion accessory. Few idols move culture the way Lisa does.
Seo Taiji
Groups: Sinawe, Seo Taiji and Boys
Ambassador: N/A
Every star on this list, and every K-pop album that goes viral, traces back to one person. Seo Taiji is the reason Korean pop exists the way it does today. But when Seo Taiji and Boys debuted in 1992, the music was not an immediate hit, purely because it was so shocking. Then, they sat at number one on the Korean music chart for seventeen weeks and changed the industry forever.
The clothes were a big part of the initial shock factor. Seo imported American hip-hop into a country that was entirely unfamiliar with the style: oversized tees, windbreakers, overalls, sports jerseys, and backwards caps. After the first hit, he refused to repeat the same style. Each album arrived with a full concept change, from school-uniform looks to skirts, a provocation that made national news. He changed the business too. Seo Taiji and Boys popularized the idea of a dedicated stylist, which is now standard for every act in the industry.
RM of BTS
Group: BTS
Ambassador: Bottega Veneta
RM makes the case that the smartest way to dress is quietly. While a lot on this list prefers bold and loud fashion choices, the BTS leader goes the other way. He prefers soft tailoring and muted colors. He was into "quiet luxury" before it was called that. Bottega Veneta saw the fit and made him its first-ever celebrity ambassador in 2023, a meaningful choice for a house whose whole identity is logo-free craftsmanship. He explained the pairing himself, saying he'd lost interest in logos and the churn of trends, and that Bottega drew him in because it doesn't shout.
He has such a genuine obsession with clothes that during his military service he quietly started a second Instagram, @rpwprpwprpwp, full of shots of his fits, which fans found within days.
Jennie of BLACKPINK
Group: BLACKPINK
Ambassador: Chanel, Ray-Ban, Calvin Klein
No K-pop artist has shaped how people dress quite like Jennie. As one of the most famous women in the world, her reach is enormous, and the "Jennie effect" is a genuine phenomenon. She's been a global ambassador for Chanel since 2019, long enough that fans simply call her "human Chanel." She's fronted the Chanel 25 handbag campaign and Coco Crush, made her 2023 Met Gala appearance in vintage 1990s Chanel for the Karl Lagerfeld tribute, and returned to the Met in 2026 in custom Chanel. But her wardrobe isn't limited to Chanel. You will see her in Alaïa, Jacquemus, and more. Every styling choice, no matter how big or small, becomes a trend among her fanbase.
G-Dragon of Bigbang
Group: Bigbang
Ambassador: Chanel
Everyone else on this list is competing for a spot G-Dragon invented. Before idols routinely sat front row at fashion shows and every group had a member on a house contract, G-Dragon was handpicked by Karl Lagerfeld to represent Chanel. He was the first K-pop artist to front a fashion house at all, and the partnership is still going to this day. That alone reshaped what a Korean idol could be to the fashion world. There is a saying in Korea that Korea's fashion does not move unless G-Dragon is active.
What separates him from any other well-dressed ambassador is that he also actually makes things. Peaceminusone began as an art project and grew into a real clothing label, not just a merch line. You may remember the brand’s popular Nike Air Force 1 collabs. Other collaborators range from Comme des Garçons to BMW.
G-Dragon is seen regularly sporting crazy custom pieces from Jacob & Co and Chrome Hearts. His style was built in collaboration with his longtime stylist Gee Eun, a relationship similar to Zendaya and Law Roach. Together they actively source rare pieces from designers old and new, always experimenting and pushing the boundary.
The throughline is that G-Dragon treats fashion as part of his artistry. He's spent 20 years being THE person other artists reference, and he still is.