Jay-Z on If He’d Perform at Super Bowl: ‘Maybe One Year'

Jay-Z has shed some light on possibly taking the stage at a future Super Bowl Halftime Show.

During a conversation with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of the new film The Book of Clarence this past weekend, Hov was asked if he would ever consider performing during halftime of the big game. The Roc Nation boss became the NFL's live music entertainment strategist in 2019 and is a producer for the halftime show, but has yet to grace the stage himself.

According to the Brooklyn native, he thought it would be a bit narcissistic if he picked himself right when he accepted the position to captain the ship for the NFL's live music branch. However, he did say it might happen.

"I don't know," he said. "I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early. Maybe one year. Maybe."

Hov also spoke about Usher's upcoming performance that will be taking place on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. According to Jay, the singer will take his deserved place among the greats.

"I think he's gonna take his rightful place," he added. "He's one of the greatest performers we've seen in our time, and I think he'll take his rightful place."