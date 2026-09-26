Nicki Minaj Thinks Democrats Have 'Gotten Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture'

Minaj's remarks continue her public shift toward Donald Trump, fueled partly by frustration with Gavin Newsom, Barack Obama, and Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj has taken aim at the Democratic Party by alleging that the political party has become infatuated with "pop culture." On Saturday morning (September 26), Fox News shared a teaser clip of the Pink Friday 2 rapper's sit-down interview with Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump's third child, Eric Trump.

In the last year, Minaj has pivoted from music to politics by exhibiting a full show of support for Donald Trump, largely in opposition of Gavin Newsom. Minaj has alleged that the California governor turned a blind eye to her Los Angeles home being swatted multiple times.

"I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term," Minaj said in the clip below. "I think that they’ve allowed their relationships to artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish," she continued. The full conversation airs Saturday night at 9 P.M. ET on My View With Lara Trump.