Pop Culture

Nicki Minaj Thinks Democrats Have 'Gotten Way Too Caught Up in Pop Culture'

The 'Pink Friday 2' rapper believes that members of the political party have gotten "way too caught up in pop culture."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Nicki Minaj attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund at Cantor on September 11, 2026 in New York City.
Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Cantor Fitzgerald

Key Takeaways

  • Nicki Minaj said Democrats have become "way too caught up in pop culture" and let their artist relationships make them act "petty and childish."
  • The Pink Friday 2 rapper made the comments in a teaser for her interview with Lara Trump, airing Saturday at 9 P.M. ET on Fox News' My View With Lara Trump.
  • Minaj's remarks continue her public shift toward Donald Trump, fueled partly by frustration with Gavin Newsom, Barack Obama, and Jay-Z.

Nicki Minaj has taken aim at the Democratic Party by alleging that the political party has become infatuated with "pop culture."

On Saturday morning (September 26), Fox News shared a teaser clip of the Pink Friday 2 rapper's sit-down interview with Lara Trump, the wife of President Donald Trump's third child, Eric Trump.

In the last year, Minaj has pivoted from music to politics by exhibiting a full show of support for Donald Trump, largely in opposition of Gavin Newsom. Minaj has alleged that the California governor turned a blind eye to her Los Angeles home being swatted multiple times.

"I think the Democrats have gotten way too caught up in pop culture, for lack of a better term," Minaj said in the clip below.

"I think that they’ve allowed their relationships to artists to cause them to act like children and to be so petty and childish," she continued. The full conversation airs Saturday night at 9 P.M. ET on My View With Lara Trump.

The televised appearance comes nearly a year after Minaj soft-launched herself among the most visible celebrity supporters of Donald Trump. In January, Minaj spoke at the White House in January for the "Trump Accounts" summit.

In the months since, Minaj has been outspoken about her disappointment with former President Barack Obama, and Jay-Z, the latter whom she's alleged tarnished her career. In a May interview with TIME, the rapper claimed that Obama having a political alliance with Jay-Z was costly. "Lots of rappers don’t like Jay-Z and were afraid to say it," she told the publication.

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