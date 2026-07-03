NFL

The NFL has long been a defining force in American sports, with iconic moments like the "Immaculate Reception" and dynasties led by players such as Tom Brady shaping its storied history. Each season, millions tune in not just for the games but to experience the intense rivalries and the cultural spectacle of the Super Bowl, a global event that transcends sports. Beyond the field, the NFL fuels vibrant fan communities through fantasy football leagues, tailgate traditions, and year-round digital engagement. These interactive experiences keep fans connected and invested, making the league a central part of American sports culture and social life.

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Jerry Rice.
Sports

Jerry Rice Chases After Heckler at Lake Tahoe Golf Tournament

The NFL legend wasn't about to let a spectator's sarcastic comments go unanswered.

Will Lavin1 day ago
Dak Prescott Salutes Outgoing Cowboys QB Will Grier After He Announces Retirement
Sports

Dak Prescott Shares Message After Will Grier’s NFL Career Comes to an End

Why Dak Prescott’s parting words hit different for Will Grier, the Panthers’ retired QB whose brief NFL stats hide a wild football backstory.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Judge Makes Material Ruling in Shilo Sanders Bankruptcy Case
Sports

Judge’s New Bankruptcy Rulings Put Shilo Sanders’ $11.89 Million Debt on the Line

Key evidence from a 2015 altercation and a $11.89 million judgment will now shape whether Shilo Sanders can escape debt in a high-stakes bankruptcy trial.

Bernadette Giacomazzo1 day ago
Malik Nabers celebrates scoring a touchdown during a Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game in September 2025.
Bets

Malik Nabers Injury Update: When Will Giants WR Return?

The New York Giants’ star receiver went down with a season-ending ACL tear last September. Will he be ready to play Week 1 in 2026?

Matt Burke1 day ago
Travis Hunter Unveils New Brawny Look During Jaguars' Training Camp
Sports

Jaguars’ Travis Hunter Looks Jacked Ahead of Return From Knee Injury

After months of rehabilitation and extra time in the weight room, Hunter is nearing Jaguars camp with a noticeably more muscular frame.

Bernadette Giacomazzo2 days ago
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Dak Prescott celebrates a touchdown during a Dallas Cowboys game.
Bets

NFL Week 1 Odds: Updated Point Spreads For Each Game

With NFL training camps opening next week, here’s a look at the point spread for each game on the Week 1 slate.

Matt Burke2 days ago
Geno Smith wearing a Raiders cap and shirt stands on the field, looking focused. The background is blurred with people in the stands.
Sports

Geno Smith Investigation Declared Inactive, Will Not Face Charges in Florida Incident

Police cite lack of evidence, conflicting accounts and missed interviews in closing the Davie, Florida battery investigation involving the Jets QB.

Mark Elibert3 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Claims the Patriots Tried to 'Fly Him Out'
Sports

Stefon Diggs’ Accuser Says His Camp Arranged Trip Tied to Lawsuit

Court filings, text messages and competing accounts could make travel records a key issue in Stefon Diggs’ defamation case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
OJ Simpson's Exclusion from New Buffalo Stadium's 'Wall of Fame' Met with Protests
Sports

Buffalo Bills Fans Protest O.J. Simpson’s Exclusion From New Stadium Honors

From Change.org signatures to a rally in Buffalo, supporters say the Bills are rewriting history by sidelining one of their greatest players.

Bernadette Giacomazzo3 days ago
Stefon Diggs Says There's No Wide Receiver Better Than Him
Sports

Stefon Diggs Claims No NFL Team Has a Better No. 2 Receiver Than Him

Unsigned, 32, and still talking his talk: inside Stefon Diggs’ bold claim that no NFL team’s No. 2 wide receiver can touch his game or his resumé.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
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Geno Smith Cited for Speeding Amidst Domestic Violence Issues
Sports

Jets QB Geno Smith Faces $400 in Fines After Florida Speeding Stop

The Jets QB faces about $400 in traffic fines as a separate Florida assault investigation remains under review before training camp.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Marcellus Wiley Served with Restraining Order from 'RHOBH' Star Annemarie Wiley at Disney World
Pop Culture

Marcellus Wiley Hit With Restraining Order Papers From 'RHOBH' Alum Annemarie Wiley at Disney World

Inside the explosive accusations, custody battle and Disney World drama fueling Marcellus and Annemarie Wiley's increasingly messy split.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Ice-T's Ex-Girlfriend, Darlene Ortiz, Says She Had a 'Polygamous' Relationship with Marcellus Wiley
Pop Culture

Ice-T's Ex Darlene Ortiz Reveals Past Open Relationship With Marcellus Wiley

The hip-hop video icon explains the 'rules' of their past open romance as Wiley faces a domestic battery charge, divorce filings, and a $500K lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Assault Accuser Settles Separate Suit with Brother Darez for $10M
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Settles $10M Lawsuit Involving Brother Darez Diggs

Court docs reveal a quiet settlement in the $10M lawsuit involving Stefon Diggs' brother as the sexual assault and defamation fight against the ex-Patriots WR continues.

Bernadette Giacomazzo5 days ago
Saquon Barkley Pushes for LeBron to Come to Philly: 'You'd Be Remembered Forever'
Sports

Saquon Barkley Makes Bold Pitch for LeBron James to Join the 76ers

At his youth camp, the Eagles star makes a bold pitch to the NBA’s all-time scoring king as speculation over LeBron’s next team heats up.

Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago
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Kayla Nicole Spotted for the First Time Since Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Wedding
Pop Culture

Kayla Nicole Appears Unbothered After Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

The sports broadcaster steps out in L.A. after the Swift-Kelce MSG wedding spectacle, looking relaxed days after her ex's viral nuptials.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
Stefon Diggs' Accuser Has Turned Over 100 Pages of Texts
Sports

Stefon Diggs' Accuser Says He Turned Over 100 Pages of Text Messages

Influencer Christopher Griffith says the texts back his sexual assault claims as Diggs fights back in a high-stakes NFL defamation lawsuit.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago
New Study Reveals NFL Players Are 4x More Likely to Die of Neurodegenerative Diseases
Sports

New NFL Study Finds Players Face Nearly 4x Higher Brain Disease Death Risk

Days after Marshawn Kneeland's posthumous CTE diagnosis, a new NFL study found players face nearly 4x higher brain disease death risk.

Bernadette Giacomazzo8 days ago

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