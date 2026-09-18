The first two episodes reveal that “The Dynasty” intro is Jay’s favorite opener, his mother introduced him to rap through “King Tim III,” and Jaz-O’s $400,000 EMI deal showed him rap could become a business.

"Let's step into the light." These words, from music producer turned quasi content creator, Rick Rubin, are the first thing you hear in JAŸ-Z In 8, a new eight-part docuseries premiering on HBO Max on Friday, September 18. It's called a "docuseries," but it's really more of a podcast. The entire series, which spans more than seven hours and will air two episodes every Friday for four weeks, features the music legend at a table with Rubin, who not only is the director but plays the role of layman's guide for the audience while Hov does the reflecting.

Guiding the conversation is Jay-Z's catalog—the two run through over 25 songs from his 30-year career. There are some songs you'd expect to find, like "Where I'm From," "Can't Knock the Hustle," and "99 Problems." But there are also some true wildcards, including "Don't You Know"—a real deep cut from the Paid in Full soundtrack—and Kanye West's Donda track "Jail." Outside of music he's released, this is the most personal we've seen Jay, who weaves tales from his childhood with philosophical musings about transitioning from the streets to corporate living and Genius-level breakdowns of his famous lines. Yes, there are cringe moments; like when Jay over-explains a pretty obvious verse or metaphor, or when he takes a couple of beats to define "no cap" or explains what food stamps are.

But this is a mostly rewarding series, one that works best when Hov gets out of motivational guru mode and starts telling stories—like being in the studio with Scarface when he recorded his memorable "Can't Be Life" verse, or hanging out with The Notorious B.I.G. before he died, or the real-life story that made up the final verse of "Allure." With the series debuting tonight, here's a preview of what to expect. Here are the eight most interesting things we learned from the first two episodes JAŸ-Z In 8.

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