Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are a professional American football team based in Seattle, Washington, competing in the NFL’s NFC West division. Established in 1976, the franchise is known for its distinctive navy, action green, and Wolf Grey color palette and the passionate fan base called the "12s." The team plays home games at Lumen Field, which is renowned for its record-setting noise levels and the iconic "12th Man" tradition that energizes players and disrupts opponents. Its relevance in the NFL comes from a defensive identity defined by the "Legion of Boom" era, which set a new standard for physicality and secondary play in the 2010s. Fans return because of the Seahawks’ ability to blend aggressive defense with a versatile, fast-paced offense, creating memorable playoff runs including their Super Bowl XLVIII victory. The franchise’s deep connection with the Pacific Northwest community further distinguishes it as a cornerstone of regional sports culture.

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