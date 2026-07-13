Still, the run doubled as a live career retrospective and a soft confirmation that a new, more confrontational album is coming—proof that “culture always wins.”

Across the trilogy he turned the stage into a family-and-friends victory lap—sharing emotional moments with Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, trading classics with Nas, and bringing out stars like Eminem, Rihanna, Pharrell, Alicia Keys, Jeezy, and Slick Rick.

Two months after kicking off the summer of Jay-Z at Roots Picnic with a memorable greatest hits set backed by the legendary Philly band, Hov took over the "House That Ruth Built."

The first night, Friday, July 10, was a beautiful, at times emotional, family-driven ode to the album that started it all. The second night, July 11, was a more efficient, surgical performance showing love to his classic sixth studio album, The Blueprint. Night Three, titled "Extra Innings," on July 12, was a test of endurance. The show was delayed for three hours, with the rapper not hitting the stage until after midnight and the show wrapping up in the early morning hours. All three nights, Jay was backed by a 10-person band and a string section, according to Wired. He was in front of a massive screen showing various collages, some personal, others abstract. These shows are just the beginning—there are additional ones to look forward to, with Jay performing in Paris, Los Angeles, and London later this year. Here is everything that happened during Jay-Z’s three night Yankee Stadium takeover.

Day 3: "Extra Innings"

Jay was not lying when he said "extra innings."

Going into the weekend, there was the most intrigue around the final show of the trilogy, since it wasn't framed around an album or anniversary. So it's somewhat poetic that that would be the night that had the most chaos. Here’s everything that went down for day three, “Extra Innings.”

Honestly, Jay-Z might have overcompensated for the extra three hours of wait time

Before the concert started, Yankee officials were urging fans to arrive early for the show. It ended up being wise, because this concert will be remembered first for the massive delays but then for how Jay responded—basically a Hov and Friends show on steroids. Let’s start with the delays. Jay was supposed to hit the stage around 9 PM; he didn’t come out until after midnight. After the show, Live Nation, Roc Nation, and the Yankees released a joint statement explaining the hold up:

"On Sunday evening at various fan entrances at Yankee Stadium, hundreds of individuals in large groups—who did not have tickets to tonight's performance—stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security. As a result, gates at all entrances of the Stadium were closed for an extended period of time." Now, to the performance. A midnight start seemed to put the battery in Jay’s back. The show was massive in scale, with the rapper doing 44 songs—almost doubling his output from The Blueprint night. The crowd did not seem too restless—there weren't a lot of chants or booing, which can happen in these situations—and by the time the music started, most people seemed to have forgotten about the delay. Even at 3 AM—with the crowd sweaty and hot, having waited around for hours—most people in attendance were still locked in.

The night featured Greatest Hits Hov and B-Sides Hov

Going into the show there was a ton of debate about what Jay would do: would this be a greatest-hits show, or something more B-sides oriented? Turns out it was a mix of both. Of course there were all the classics you want to hear at a Jay show, from "Empire State of Mind," to "U Don't Know," to "N***as in Paris". But there were some truly electric deep-cut moments.



Coming out to the Dynasty intro is goosebump-inducing. So is seeing him do his verse on "Go Crazy" with Jeezy by his side. Or going full acappella on "Dear Summer." Even some of the guests brought this B-side energy. Usher came out and, instead of doing something like "Yeah!," he performed "Throwback."

The narrative around the night was looser

While there was a clear logic to the first two shows—he's going to do his two undisputed classics in chronological order—I couldn't really track a narrative throughline through this performance other than “Jay has been dominating shit for a long time.” He would hop from era to era, album to album, in a very loose, jam session type of way. At one point he pulled off a three-song stretch that went something like: "Nigga What, Nigga Who (Originator '99)," "No Church in the Wild" with The-Dream, and "Clique." Ultimately movies like this made for the most unpredictable night of the three.

Rihanna stole the night

If you had to categorize all three nights by guests, it'd be: Night one, Nas. Night two, Eminem. Night three, Rihanna. The singer made an appearance— declaring "I miss this shit, y’all"—while performing "Run This Town" and "Bitch Better Have My Money." Her time on stage was brief, but it's hard to disregard star power like her and Hov on stage.

Pharrell all but confirmed a new Jay album

For the second night in a row, Pharrell came out. They basically did the same set from evening two. But what made this one interesting is that he all but announced Jay has a new album cooking—and that it might be very confrontational. Before leaving the stage, Pharrell said: "Y’all know him to be the giant that I know him to be. They poked the bear, and then the bear cut his hair, and now he got on his helmet. He got on his helmet and he gettin’ ready to go to work. I hope you kill all them niggas. Y’all know what I'm talking about.”

The most star-studded night

The names are stacked: Teyana Taylor came out to do "Can't Knock the Hustle." Fat Joe and Jadakiss did "New York." The Clipse, Swizz Beatz, and the aforementioned Jeezy all made appearances. Jay really emptied the rolodex here. But obviously the biggest name was his wife: Beyoncé cleared the stage for a dazzling rendition of "Drunk in Love". It didn’t quite overshadow the opening of day one, but it was still powerful.

Performance wise, this might have been the most flawed night

I will say, even with all the guests, you couldn't help but notice the sound and mic issues that plagued the evening. Teyana had big shoes to fill sitting in for Mary J. Blige and Beyoncé, but she never had a real chance with a busted mic. The-Dream and Pusha had similar sound issues.

And Jay is obviously a world class performer, a pro's pro with great poise and swagger. But there were numerous times where it was evident he didn't remember the words. This happened with "Welcome to the Jungle," which he might have known 30 percent of. And maybe was most clearly seen when the beat for "So Appalled" dropped and he just waved the song off.

Day 2: The Blueprint

Jay-Z famously recorded the bulk of The Blueprint in a furious two days, holed up in Baseline alongside young up-and-coming producers at the time, Just Blaze and Kanye West. The album is easily up there with Jay's classic debut, and it's no surprise both albums earned their own night at Yankee Stadium. Here's everything that went down during Day 2, honoring The Blueprint.

Jay started the show at 9:11 EST

"I dropped the same date as the Twin Towers," Jay-Z famously rapped just three days after 9/11. Part of the lore around Blueprint—maybe Jay's most triumphant moment as a rapper—is the fact that it was released on the same day as New York's most tragic moment. So of course Jay found ways to honor the moment. One, the show started right at 9:11 EST, a subtle touch. (By comparison, Day One started around 9:25.) But Jay also gave a speech acknowledging the date and declaring the performance as dedication to those lost.

Slick Rick comes out early

Jay stayed true to his word and performed The Blueprint in order, in its entirety—well there is one notable exception we'll get to soon.

He started with "The Ruler's Back," a record paying homage to The Great Adventures of Slick Rick’s second track. Right after, Slick Rick himself came out wearing the most ridiculous gigantic diamond chain I've ever seen and did a rendition of "La Di Da Di." What's funny is that Slick Rick is actually on Blueprint—he does the hook on "Girls, Girls, Girls”—but this was the only appearance he made this evening.

There is no mention of “Takeover”

The big question going into night two: how would Jay handle "Takeover," one of the best songs on The Blueprint but one that features brutal disses aimed at Nas (who came out during Day One) and Prodigy (who died in 2017)? Turns out there was no space for the song at all. With the exception of the instrumental being played briefly at the beginning, and during Eminem's rendition of "Lose Yourself," Jay completely ignored "Takeover." There's a world where he could have done a new freestyle over the beat (or redone the Roots Picnic one). Or maybe he could have saved the Nas appearance for Day Two and turned the song into a unifying moment. But Jay just deleted the track from the ether.

Eminem was the highlight of night two

There is only one official guest feature on The Blueprint—Eminem. So the chances he would pull up were always high. The crowd lost their minds when Em came out, hooded up, wearing a Kool G Rap Road to the Riches shirt. Where Jay's link-up with Nas was more communal—the two sharing the stage, going back and forth with various songs—Jay cleared out and let Em cook. He performed the all time classic stadium mover "Lose Yourself"; of course the crowd was losing their shit.

Outside of Em, "U Don't Know" got the biggest reaction of the night

Maybe the funniest moment of Night One came when Jay refused to perform "U Don't Know," teasing the crowd instead—that one, he said, was for Blueprint night.

It was great he waited. Because when the song finally dropped, it easily got the biggest applause of the night. It really is in the pantheon of hyped Jay songs—shout out to Just Blaze.

"Jigga That Nigga" and "Hola' Hovito" actually kinda rang off

For all of Blueprint's greatness, two songs stick out like sore thumbs: the Trackmasters-produced "Jigga That Nigga" and Timbaland's "Hola' Hovito"—not terrible songs, but kind of corny tracks with a more trendy, of-that-era sounds that ages them compared to the timeless production across the rest of the album. And yet the crowd was locked in for both—there's a good chance Jay never performs these songs again. But it was definitely surreal to hear thousands of fans yell out "Hola’ Hovito."

Jay and P reunite

After closing out The Blueprint, Jay did the encore theatrics and came back to the stage to perform "Empire State of Mind" (no Alicia this time, but a cool moment where he rapped over the "Welcome to New York City" beat). Pharrell came out and the two did a medley of classics from over the years, similar to what they did at Something in the Water in 2019. On one hand it was all you could want—nostalgic, fun, joyous chemistry between two guys who clearly still have it. But there's something bittersweet knowing there won't be a moment like this with Ye anytime soon.

Blueprint night didn't have the same amount of Easter eggs as Reasonable Doubt night

Maybe it's the music, maybe it's the era it came out in, but the crowd for Blueprint night was definitely more engaged than Reasonable Doubt night's crowd (it should be noted: Blueprint was easily the most in-demand ticket of the three nights). And yet the performance itself wasn't as strong as Night One. Night Two felt more obligatory—at times it felt like Jay was speeding through the tracklist, compared to Night One's more simmering energy, where he did more tricks blending songs from different eras. There wasn't as much banter, and no freestyles. The show ran about an hour, with an additional 25 minutes or so of encore, meaning it was over before 11 PM EST.

Day 1: Reasonable Doubt

For day one, I had prime seating on the floor, thanks to D'USSÉ, which had its own gated section for journalists and influencers. The proximity let me watch a master at work up close, cool and collected, commanding one of the city's most iconic venues. This was Jay's first solo headlining performance in New York in more than seven years and it was a hell of a way to come back. Here's everything that happened at Jay-Z's Yankee Stadium concert.

Jay kinda announced an album is coming …right?

As Jay is one to do, the show started with a statement: a video collage on the big screen of Beyoncé cutting his hair. This felt like the clearest sign yet that a new Jay-Z album is on the way. If you remember, in the GQ interview from March, Jay mentioned that he was recording new music and it was too angry to put out. But this video suggests he's ready. (If you don’t know, the lore is that Jay grows his hair out while recording and shaves it when the album he’s working on is done.) For the concert, Jay never took the Yankee fitted off (a cut right after braids isn't always flattering). It is interesting how much Jay is using his hair and its evolution—from locs to an afro to what we're assuming is a caesar—to tell his story. Complex Senior Editorial Content Producer Jordan made a wager that he would shave his head if we didn't get a new Hov album. That bet is looking pretty safe right now.

There was another new freestyle with another new Target

It really is cool how bespoke all of the Jay shows are turning out to be so far. Almost every show has its own freestyle moment. Roots Picnic had the epic 3-minute takedown, aimed at figures like Drake, Kanye West, Dame Dash, Nicki Minaj, and more. The targets in this new freestyle seem more aimed at social media sentiment, those who have been critical of all the corporate tie-ins that have been involved with this anniversary, from Target to Amazon. Maybe no line sums up both the critique and his career trajectory better than: "They say I sold out. Yeah, I did sell out. Three nights. I sold Yankee Stadium the hell out."

Jay gave one of his most emotional shows

The first time Jay-Z did Reasonable Doubt in full came on June 25th, 2006, the album's 10-year anniversary. The venue was Radio City Music Hall and he was backed by an orchestra band. He did the album in reverse, starting with "Regrets" and ending with "Can I Live," which featured Beyoncé coming out to do Mary J. Blige's chorus and bridge (Foxy Brown, Memphis Bleek, and Sauce Money also hit the stage that night). He wrapped the show up with an encore of hits from over the years.

This Reasonable Doubt show, in a lot of ways, was similar. But the biggest difference is that this was 20 years later. Old age has softened Hov up, and it's shown in how oddly emotional this performance was. This time Jay did it in chronological order, starting with "Can't Knock the Hustle," which was again performed with Beyoncé. The family dynamic was strong. For "Feelin' It," Blue Ivy appeared—we not only got to see her playing Ski's iconic beat, but also saw the video of her learning how to play it. And later, Jay gave a shout-out to his mother, who was in the crowd, and he almost broke during the moment. That same sentimentality was seen in the way Jay not only honored his catalogue but his peers: there was no Sauce Money this time but Jay brought out Jaz-O, who did his tongue-twisting verse on "Bring It On." During that performance Jay made sure to stop the music and give him his flowers—Drink Champs style.



Nas and Jay doing each other's catalogue was the highlight of the night



Since they officially put their beef to rest, Jay-Z and Nas have done a good amount of songs and shared the stage a number of times (with the first being the I Declare War concert in 2005). But this one trumped them all. Jay, of course, wearing the blue Yankees fitted. Nas, rocking nothing but Mets gear.

They exchanged catalogue classics, with Jay going from rapping over "Dead Presidents" to Nas performing "The World Is Yours," to Jay doing "Where I'm From," back to Nas topping it off with "N.Y. State of Mind." Throughout it all, the two were finishing each other's sentences, really showing the respect they have for each other's catalogues. Really one of the coolest rap moments in recent memory.

Jay turned "Brooklyn's Finest" into a tribute to Big

There is no one that can fill Biggie's shoes. So when it came to their iconic duet, "Brooklyn's Finest," Jay, probably smartly, didn't opt for another rapper—like Lil Kim or even Biggie's son—he just did it by himself.

But what was really fire was how they kept mashing up Biggie classics into the performance—including a nod to the "Road to Riches" freestyle—while photos of Biggie over the years flashed on screen. Jay also transitioned to "I Love the Dough," a song that is every bit as good as "Brooklyn's Finest" but doesn't get the same kind of love. A shout to "Young G's”s" would have been nice, but alas, it was not meant to be.

Jay had to spice up ‘Reasonable Doubt’

Jay started the show by declaring "We're performing Reasonable Doubt," an indicator that this is for the day one fans. But performing Reasonable Doubt straight through—an album that is dense in lyrics, featuring an understated jazzy sound that doesn't connote stadium music—in front of that crowd has its challenges. Which is maybe why almost every song featured some sort of transition or mashup of another classic, more commercially successful song. If anything, these songs communicate how Jay sees these songs in communication with each other; like, I never thought about it before but "D'Evils" and "No Church in the Wild" are siblings. Or that there is some connection sonically or thematically between "Cashmere Thoughts" and "Allure," and "Can I Live" and "Jigga My Nigga." Because the set stuck so closely to Reasonable Doubt, you saw some of the flaws in the pacing in the album. RD is a stone-cold classic, but the first half dwarfs the second half quite significantly. And you could feel some of the audience's attention start to wander during some of the deeper RD cuts, including "Regrets," which is an amazing song. Jay as a performer, of course, is a plus. There were some sound issues at points, but he is a masterful performer, extremely comfortable and playful on stage, comically taunting and bantering and never really showing the breath control issues that plague his peers.



Yes, there was an “Encore”



After Jay performed "Regrets” he walked off the stage. After a couple of minutes he returned and gave what seemed like a mini preview of what night three is going to be like.

Alicia Keys performed "Empire State of Mind," the anthem of the NY Knicks summer so far, before doing a grab bag of expected hits ("Niggas in Paris") and unexpected ones ("Best of You").

Ranking the Yankee Stadium shows: which was the best?

So what was the best? After going to all three, here's the definitive ranking: Night One — best

Night Three — second best

Night Two — last If Night Three hadn't had the chaotic wait and sound issues, it would've won on pure energy from the crowd and star power. But Reasonable Doubt is where it all landed—where Jay felt the most emotionally invested, where the band pushed itself creatively instead of leaning on spectacle. Night Two was solid, but the weakest of the three: a proficient, polished run-through of Blueprint and a couple other songs.

Changed "Blueprint Night" back to "Night Two" in the list for consistency with your Night One/Two/Three convention throughout, and tightened the "fine, but weakest" line.