Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show Wins Seven Emmys, Sets New Record

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show won seven awards Saturday (Sept. 5) at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, breaking the record for the most Emmys ever won by a Super Bowl halftime performance and landing the reggaeton star his first Emmy.

The Apple Music halftime performance claimed wins in outstanding variety special (live), music direction, choreography, sound mixing, lighting design, technical direction/camerawork, and directing. The seven wins made it the most-awarded program on the entire first night of the Creative Arts Emmys, ahead of The Traitors (six), The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (five), and The Muppet Show (four).

The 2022 hip-hop Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show won a Creative Arts Emmy for outstanding variety special (live), while Kendrick Lamar's 2025 performance won for outstanding music direction.

Bad Bunny won as both lead performer and executive producer. Jay-Z, who executive-produced the show through Roc Nation, picked up his third Emmy, having previously won for both Lamar's show and the 2022 hip-hop performance. Fellow executive producers Desiree Perez, Jesse Collins, and Dave Meyers also claimed wins, with all three having previously earned the honor for the 2022 show.

Bad Bunny’s 13-minute performance transformed the Levi's Stadium field into a rotating series of settings including a sugar cane field, a bodega, a casita, and a wedding party.