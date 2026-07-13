Jay-Z Attributes Yankee Stadium Show Delay to Security Breach: 'Had to Make Sure Everybody Was Okay'

Jay-Z’s third and final night of his Yankee Stadium takeover, though just as star-stacked and hit-filled as its predecessors, didn’t go off without a hitch. There was a lengthy delay to the show’s kickoff, leading to speculation from fans, many of whom were not immediately able to enter the venue. Though HOV didn’t get specific, he later attributed the pushback of Sunday night’s start time to a security issue.

“New York City, what's up? So, let me explain the delay to you guys,” the 25-time Grammy winner said once he was finally able to take the stage. “It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors, then somebody rushed the door and they closed the door. But [for the sake of] you guys’ safety and everybody's safety outside—there's 10,000 people outside—I didn't wanna start music and people get trampled.”

HOV continued by offering an apology “for the inconvenience,” but reiterated a commitment to ensuring the safety of all in attendance for what had been dubbed his “Extra Innings” show. “I had to make sure everybody was okay, so I appreciate your patience,” he added. “We gon’ have a good time tonight. I got some shit for y 'all, I promise you.”