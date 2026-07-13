Jay-Z Attributes Yankee Stadium Show Delay to Security Breach: 'Had to Make Sure Everybody Was Okay'

Jay-Z’s third and final night of his Yankee Stadium takeover, though just as star-stacked and hit-filled as its predecessors, didn’t go off without a hitch.
There was a lengthy delay to the show’s kickoff, leading to speculation from fans, many of whom were not immediately able to enter the venue. Though HOV didn’t get specific, he later attributed the pushback of Sunday night’s start time to a security issue.
“New York City, what's up? So, let me explain the delay to you guys,” the 25-time Grammy winner said once he was finally able to take the stage. “It was like 10,000 people outside and they closed all the doors, then somebody rushed the door and they closed the door. But [for the sake of] you guys’ safety and everybody's safety outside—there's 10,000 people outside—I didn't wanna start music and people get trampled.”
HOV continued by offering an apology “for the inconvenience,” but reiterated a commitment to ensuring the safety of all in attendance for what had been dubbed his “Extra Innings” show.
“I had to make sure everybody was okay, so I appreciate your patience,” he added. “We gon’ have a good time tonight. I got some shit for y 'all, I promise you.”
This is in line with what was reported by WABC-TV, who cited a police source as saying that “a large group” had breached security, leading to a temporary stadium lockdown.
By Monday morning (July 13), a joint statement had been shared by the New York Yankees, Roc Nation, and Live Nation.
“On Sunday evening at various fan entrances at Yankee Stadium, hundreds of individuals in large groups — who did not have tickets to tonight’s performance — stormed over peaceful ticketholders, and in some cases, breached security,” reads the statement shared with Complex. “As a result, gates at all entrances of the stadium were closed for an extended period of time. With the thoughtful guidance of the NYPD, gates were reopened cautiously and carefully to ensure the safety of those inside and outside. The Yankees, Roc Nation, and Live Nation express our deep gratitude to the NYPD and to Yankee Stadium security personnel for their leadership and direction throughout the evening, putting the welfare of attendees above all other considerations.”
Despite the hours-long delay, fans were indeed rewarded for their patience, as Jay handily made good on his tease of having “some shit” lined up for the Yankee Stadium run closer. Rihanna, Jeezy, Beyoncé, Clipse, and Teyana Taylor were among the special guests he brought to the stage. HOV also performed several classic Ye collaborations, albeit, as unfortunately expected, without Ye himself taking part.