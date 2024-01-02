Watch Playboi Carti's New Video for "BACKR00MS" f/ Travis Scott

Playboi Carti and Travis Scott are kicking off 2024 with new music. You can watch the video for "BACKR00MS" below.
Both rappers took to their social media accounts on Monday to announce the new release with a short video of British artist Blackhaine yelling, “New music, Carti, Travis Scott, dropping [expletive] today.” If you’re wondering why Blackhaine looks familiar, it’s because he helped Carti make the announcement for “H00DBYAIR” in December.
The teaser includes a timestamp for 9:30 p.m. but doesn’t specify the correct time zone.
Hints about new music from Carti were dropped as recently as Saturday when producer F1lthy suggested on X (formerly known as Twitter) that new material could be on the way.
The rappers have previously worked together on 2017's "Green & Purple," 2018’s “Love Hurts,” and most recently with “FE!N” off of Scott’s Utopia album.
Scott, sans Carti, performed “FE!N” during the Tulsa, Oklahoma stop of his Circus Maximus Tour a whopping ten times, and has reportedly continued this trend at other stops on the tour since, including his New York City shows at Madison Square Garden, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
“Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder," said Scott on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.