Watch Playboi Carti's New Video for "BACKR00MS" f/ Travis Scott

The rappers have previously worked together on 2017's "Green & Purple," 2018’s “Love Hurts,” and most recently with “FE!N” off of Scott’s Utopia album.

Scott, sans Carti, performed “FE!N” during the Tulsa, Oklahoma stop of his Circus Maximus Tour a whopping ten times, and has reportedly continued this trend at other stops on the tour since, including his New York City shows at Madison Square Garden, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

“Man, I have the best fans in the world and I go off the energy they give me, and they were wild that night, and so I just got even wilder," said Scott on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.