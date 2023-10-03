SZA Was Stunned by ‘SOS’ Chart Success: ‘I Thought Taylor Was Going to Dust Me’

SZA didn’t envision SOS becoming a chart-topping album.

The singer revealed the truth in her new cover story with Rolling Stone. “I didn’t think I’d be No. 1 at all,” she told writer Mankaprr Conteh. “I thought Taylor [Swift] was going to dust me.”

Solána added, “I don’t know what n***as wanna hear from me. I never know when things are going to be popular. I never know what songs people are going to attach to.”