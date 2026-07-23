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YG and The Game's 'VERZUZ' Event: How to Watch

YG and The Game hit the 'VERZUZ' stage on Thursday. Here's how to watch.

YG in a red cap and plaid shirt, wearing sunglasses and a chain. The Game in a hoodie and jacket, with a beard and tattoos.
Images via Getty/Prince Williams/WireImage & Getty/Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Tonight’s the night: Compton’s own, YG and The Game, are set to take the VERZUZ stage.

The West Coast spectacle is a must-watch for fans, and comes after recent VERZUZ entries like B2K vs. Pretty Rick and Rick Ross vs. French Montana.

Simply put, plenty worth talking about, not to mention worth catching in real time, always breaks out on the VERZUZ stage.

Below, we break down what you need to know to tune in from home.

How to watch YG and The Game’s VERZUZ event

It all goes down on Thursday (July 23) at 6:30 p.m. PT. To watch from home, head to Apple Music, but be sure not to forget to vote for the winner of each round via Complex here.

For more on how to tune in, see below.

You can also watch below via YouTube.

Revisit YG and The Game’s best tracks ahead of VERZUZ

Ahead of the latest VERZUZ pairing, Complex ran down our picks for the 15 best YG tracks, with the Drake-featuring “Who Do You Love?” landing in the top five. We did the same for The Game, leading to the Ye collab “Eazy,” controversial claymation video and all, netting a top 10 finish.

How to shop YG and The Game’s VERZUZ GAS trading cards

The VERZUZ experience wouldn’t be complete without a run of exclusive GAS trading cards being made available to shop on Complex.

How to shop additional VERZUZ merch

Also available via Complex are select pieces made in commemoration of past VERZUZ events, including Rick Ross and French Montana tees, and more.

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