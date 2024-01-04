Nas’ “Ether” Beat Geniusly Placed Over Katt Williams' Rant Against Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey

Katt Williams' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast saw the comedian aiming at those he believed slighted him throughout his career, and some of his comments were so scathing that someone saw fit to add the beat to Nas' iconic diss track "Ether" over a clip from it.
In a video circulating on Twitter, Williams' now-viral comments on Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer, among others who caught a stray, is backed up by the instrumental to Nas' 2001 diss track directed at Jay-Z. "The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had," Williams goes off on the Family Feud host. "Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business."
The instrumental perfectly matches Williams' tone in the wild clip, especially when it comes to his remarks on Cedric the Entertainer. "We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes," Williams said. "He did four comedy specials. They're so bad, Shannon, they're not available on Netflix or Tubi."
Williams' appearance on Club Shay Shay is getting a lot of mileage on social media, wracking up almost five million views on YouTube in less than 22 hours. His rant against Cedric and Harvey isn't the only part that has people talking, either.
At one point in the interview, Williams alleged that disgraced movie producer Harvey Weinstein offered to perform oral sex on him in front of the comedian's agency. "They canceled me for talking about Harvey Weinstein before the thing came out,” Williams said. “But he offered to suck my penis in front of all my people at my agency. What am I supposed to do? He did all of that, I'm thinking I'm the only Black person on the script—I get there, it's three other Black guys on there. Whew—huh? I told him no, what y'all do?”