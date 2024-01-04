Nas’ “Ether” Beat Geniusly Placed Over Katt Williams' Rant Against Cedric the Entertainer and Steve Harvey

Katt Williams' appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast saw the comedian aiming at those he believed slighted him throughout his career, and some of his comments were so scathing that someone saw fit to add the beat to Nas' iconic diss track "Ether" over a clip from it.

In a video circulating on Twitter, Williams' now-viral comments on Steve Harvey and Cedric the Entertainer, among others who caught a stray, is backed up by the instrumental to Nas' 2001 diss track directed at Jay-Z. "The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had," Williams goes off on the Family Feud host. "Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business."

The instrumental perfectly matches Williams' tone in the wild clip, especially when it comes to his remarks on Cedric the Entertainer. "We found out he can't sing, can't dance and doesn't write jokes," Williams said. "He did four comedy specials. They're so bad, Shannon, they're not available on Netflix or Tubi."