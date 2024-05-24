People Are Sharing Couples Who ‘Match My Freak’ as Tinashe’s “Nasty” Gains Popularity

The singer dropped off her latest hit song in April.

May 24, 2024
Tinashe’s recent single, “Freak,” still has the people in a chokehold.

The viral song has already prompted a second viral meme. Last week, X user @hugetulip posed the question, “Who are 2 people that actually did match each others freak?”

Who are 2 people that actually did match each others freak?

— gr☆cie (@hugetulip) May 17, 2024
Twitter: @hugetulip

The user’s phrasing originates from Nashe’s song in which she asks, “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” referring to two people who are just completely and weirdly compatible.

Over the past few days, people have been responding with famous duos, including Larry David and Leon Black from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Donkey and the Dragon from Shrek, and Linda and Bob from Bob’s Burgers, among others.

Check out more responses below.

https://t.co/Nz69ClOqhI pic.twitter.com/kA2qy9P0Su

— sleepiest girl in the whole wide world (@v_dcknz) May 23, 2024
Twitter: @v_dcknz

Donkey and the Dragon from Shrek

— Certified $exy (@HawtBoa) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @HawtBoa

linda was such a freak omgg pic.twitter.com/XQYEcMrUKz

— (mk) 🇲🇼🇦🇹 (@misskayshak) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @misskayshak

pic.twitter.com/eC5OEhz76m

— Thats_Wilddd (@Thats_wildddd) May 19, 2024
Twitter: @Thats_wildddd

Real bad! pic.twitter.com/3AKHjcL1lb

— hermixalot (@hermixalot) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @hermixalot

Search is over!!!!! pic.twitter.com/gMqq0K9XuH

— SwiftLee (@Swift601) May 18, 2024
Twitter: @Swift601

Joe Goldberg and Love Quinn?? pic.twitter.com/cQ43jeltBN

— Sun God 🌞💜 (@CoachSunshinee) May 21, 2024
Twitter: @CoachSunshinee

Is somebody gonna match my Meek https://t.co/DAWvWnq1aQ

— Lisa Snowden (@LisaESnowden) May 24, 2024
Twitter: @LisaESnowden
