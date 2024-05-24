People Are Sharing Couples Who ‘Match My Freak’ as Tinashe’s “Nasty” Gains Popularity

Tinashe’s recent single, “Freak,” still has the people in a chokehold.
The viral song has already prompted a second viral meme. Last week, X user @hugetulip posed the question, “Who are 2 people that actually did match each others freak?”
The user’s phrasing originates from Nashe’s song in which she asks, “Is somebody gonna match my freak?” referring to two people who are just completely and weirdly compatible.
Over the past few days, people have been responding with famous duos, including Larry David and Leon Black from Curb Your Enthusiasm, Donkey and the Dragon from Shrek, and Linda and Bob from Bob’s Burgers, among others.
Check out more responses below.