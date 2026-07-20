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How to Buy: Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection

Here's what you need to know about Takashi Murakami's $90 Full-Bloom "Rainbow" sandals.

Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection
Complex

Takashi Murakami is bringing his signature rainbow flower to his independent footwear brand for the first time. Ohana Hatake has introduced the Ohana Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection, translating one of the artist's most recognizable motifs onto the brand's signature silhouette.

Here's where to find the Full-Bloom "Rainbow" sandals and what to know before the pre-order opens.

How to buy the Ohana Hatake Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection

The Ohana Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection retails for $90 USD. A limited pre-order window opens on Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT, with customers able to sign up online at ohanahatake.com and Complex Shop.

The collection marks the first time Murakami's rainbow flower motif has been applied to the Full-Bloom silhouette, a rare translation of the artwork into a wearable form.

"The rainbow flower has always been one of the most important motifs in my work. At first glance, it appears joyful and optimistic, but it also contains many different emotions and perspectives," Murakami said in a statement. "My hope is for the Rainbow Full-Bloom sandals to carry this idea on through the full spectrum of color as an expression within the Ohana Hatake brand."

A central symbol within Murakami's decades-spanning practice, the rainbow flower balances vibrancy with emotional depth through repetition and color. Its introduction onto the Full-Bloom silhouette extends the artist's universe beyond canvas and into everyday life.

The launch is supported by a portrait-driven campaign featuring Murakami alongside the product, shot within Kaikai Kiki Studio. The imagery places the artist in direct dialogue with the silhouette while offering a look into his process.

Beginning July 23, Ohana Hatake will also introduce new price points for its Full-Bloom and Surippa silhouettes, priced at $90 and $50 respectively.

Ohana Hatake by Takashi Murakami is a footwear and lifestyle brand that blends slippers, which were introduced in Japan during the Meiji era amid Westernization, with contemporary Japanese street aesthetics and a strong emphasis on comfort.

Sign up for the limited pre-order for the Ohana Full-Bloom "Rainbow" Collection for $90 starting Thursday, July 23 at 9 a.m. PT at ohanahatake.com and Complex Shop.

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