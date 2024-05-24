Ranking Song of the Summer 2024 Contenders

Here is a ranking of all of the song of the summer contenders, featuring a range of artists, from veterans like Kendrick Lamar and Tinashe to younger upstarts like J.P. and Cash Cobain.

May 24, 2024
Men lie, women lie, summers don’t.

And yet, there is something unquantifiable about a true song of the summer. Very rarely is it the most streamed song or the song that spends the most weeks at number one—although it can be either one of those things. A true song of the summer tends to dominate outside activities. You hear it in clubs, coming out of cars, inside of coffee shops, outside at picnics, or just spilling out of people’s headphones as they walk by.

It’s a song that eventually becomes inescapable. And while every summer you’ll have a lot of songs people love, there can only truly be one song of the summer winner. So with Memorial weekend—the unofficial start of summer—here, we thought we would rank all the song of the summer contenders, featuring a range of artists, from veterans like Kendrick Lamar and Tinashe to younger upstarts like J.P. and Cash Cobain.

20. Metro Boomin, "BBL Drizzy"

Why it could run the summer: The chorus is hilariously catchy
What could keep it from running the summer: The joke might get old really quick 

On “Push Ups,” Drake famously told Metro Boomin to “shut [his] hoe ass up and make some drums.” Metro took that feedback and returned with a song of the summer contender and, possibly, the first diss-trumental. The AI sample he uses slaps so hard Drake himself couldn’t resist hopping on. But forget about the challenge, the song can be played without any added lyrics and still ring out in the club or at backyard parties or before professional baseball games.  —Jordan Rose

19. Camila Cabello f/ Playboi Carti, "I Luv It"

Why it could run the summer: Camila Cabello’s commitment and enthusiasm can carry this home
What could keep it from running the summer: It hasn’t really set the world on fire

Camila Cabello fully entering her hyperpop era had a bumpy start. An unhinged chorus, iconic Gucci Mane interpolation, a nonchalant Playboy Carti performance, and Hereditary jokes all led to the song debuting at No. 81 on the Billboard Hot 100 in March. Ouch. We still think there’s a shot for some song of the summer success; ironic appreciation can quickly turn to true devotion. And, frankly, Camila is so committed to being in her “delulu” era, you shouldn’t count the song out yet. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

18. Yuki Chiba, "Team Tomodachi"

Why It Could Run the Summer: It’s a catchy, chantable anthem about being outside
What Could Keep It From Running the Summer: It’s in Japanese

It follows a basic hip-hop formula: Build an anthemic rap song around a simple chorus, and shoot a raucous on-the-block video with your crew chanting it in unison. Yet, Yuki Chiba (formerly known as KOHH, who you might recall from his verses on “It G Ma” or Frank Ocean’s “Nikes”) somehow makes the formula seem new. Since the song’s February release, it has been remade multiple times in Japan and by rappers from Taiwan, Korea, and America (featuring Duke Deuce, whose hometown of Memphis heavily inspires the Meg “Dance”-like cadence). The appeal of the original song’s lyrics, about drinking alcohol and eating comfort food with friends, is universal. Wholesome good times with the gang—who couldn’t relate? —Donnie Kwak

17. J.P., "Bad Bitty"

Why it could run the summer: It’s been slowly making its down the meme assembly line
What could keep it from running the summer: The song might not translate without the video

Are we calling it a dance, jig, or shimmy? Whatever it is, there is something undeniable in the way J.P. stiffly swings his arms, bobs his head, adjusts his glasses, and laughs. It adds a level of wholesomeness to a song about—quoting directly here—”hoes in the back shaking ass.” Right now, the breakout hit from Milwaukee, one of the more promising rap scenes, is more meme than hit. And really, the fact that you can’t divorce the From the Block performance from the track might temper some of the song-of-the-summer potential. But, in J.P. we trust. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

16. Lay Bankz, "Tell Ur Girlfriend"

Why it could run the summer: It has the most important element to a song of the summer contender—a memorable hook
What could keep it from running the summer: TikTok songs tend to have short shelf lives 

Philadelphia rapper Lay Bankz has been flirting with virality for a while now, with songs like “Left Cheek (Doo Doo Blick)” and “Ick” finding some success on TikTok. But “Tell Ur Girlfriend” is just a whole other beast. The song has become one of the biggest TikTok hits of the year, thanks to its catchy hook and beat that subtly pays homage to Ginuwine’s classic “Pony.” The track’s grip on TikTok might also lead to its downfall; sometimes TikTok songs live and die on the app. —Jordan Rose

15. Dua Lipa, "Illusion"

Why it could run the summer: No one’s better at making summery dance pop anthems than Dua Lipa right now
What could keep it from running the summer: If people reject a song that sounds like it was created with the purpose of ending up on Song of the Summer lists

“Illusion” checks every box that summer hits require: catchy lyrics, danceable production, and an overall carefree spirit. Honestly, it kind of sounds like it was created in a lab by a bunch of mad pop scientists trying to end up on lists like the one you’re reading right now. But Dua Lipa is so good at making dance pop hits that even the most jaded skeptics have to admit “Illusion” is a smash. It’s the kind of song that’ll sound just as good at 3 p.m. on a rooftop as it will at 3 a.m. in a warehouse, and honestly, what else could you possibly want from a Dua Lipa single? —Eric Skelton

14. Young Miko & Feid, "Offline"

Why it could run the summer: They got close last year with their hit “Classy 101
What could keep it from running the summer: People are ready to move on from their old thing

Every year, there is at least one song representing summertime sadness in contention. This year, that record comes from rising Puerto Rican singer and rapper Young Miko and Colombian singer Feid. “Offline” is the follow-up to their reggaeton smash hit from last year, “Classy 101.” But this song takes a different approach: while “Classy 101” was sultry, “Offline” is a downbeat almost remorseful song about reminiscing over an ex. —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

13. Billie Eilish, "Lunch"

Why it could run the summer: It’s one of the sexiest songs of the year
What could keep it from running the summer: Rising anti-sex sentiment

Between the track's irresistible, head-bobbing bassline and a synth-wave breakdown that sees Billie Eilish glowing with personality, there's something freeing about this sizzling thirst trap anthem. Eilish, who came out as queer last year, details her lustful encounter with another woman on the track—turning up the temperature with summer just around the corner. "I could eat that girl for lunch / Yeah, she dances on my tongue / Tastes like she might be the one," she sings, as the undeniably groovy HIT ME HARD AND SOFT standout leaves fans craving more. —Jon Barlas 

12. Shaboozey, “A Bar Song (Tipsy)"

Why it could run the summer: It's the perfect union of two contradicting concepts—mid 2000s St. Louis rapper J-Kwon and country music
What could keep it from running the summer: Can it transcend country?

Taking a beloved rap song, like J-Kwon’s “Tipsy,” and interpolating it into a different genre isn’t a new gimmick. But Fairfax, Virginia-born country singer Shaboozey finds a unique pocket that makes “A Bar Song (Tipsy)” a strong contender to dominate the summer. What helps the track is that the J-Kwon interpretation is pretty recognizable but also kind of obscure, creating an earworm that is nostalgic but new at the same time. —Jordan Rose

11. Sabrina Carpenter, "Espresso"

Why it could run the summer: It’s as addictive as literal espresso
What could keep it from running the summer: If people get sick of having so much sugar in their coffee

“My give-a-fucks are on vacation” is exactly the kind of unbothered lyric that every summer anthem needs and “Espresso” is full of them. Sabrina Carpenter says she wrote the song during "one of those times in my life where I just thought I was the shit in the moment,” and you can tell. Singing about how the mere thought of her keeps men up all night (like a literal shot of espresso), she pulls off one of the most confident, carefree pop songs of the year, which is exactly the kind of energy we want to hear this time of year. It’s an incredibly sugary track, which could put some people off after hearing it in every mall, Uber, pool party, and shampoo ad this summer, but so far, it’s only getting better (and more popular) as the weeks go on. —Eric Skelton

10. JT, “Okay”

Why it could run the summer: Has great club energy
What could keep it from running the summer: Might sound too similar to other solo JT records.

At the end of the day, the summer is run by the baddies, and JT knows how to talk to them. “Okay” works so well because it’s constructed simply: a club-friendly hook and pounding beat. Really, that’s all you need to take the summer by storm. Its main flaw is that it’s still unclear if the song distinguishes itself enough from other solo JT songs.  —Jordan Rose

9. Bossman Dlow, "Get In With Me"

Why it could run the summer: It’s the most quotable rap song of the year so far
What could keep it from running the summer: Might be too dark

Bossman Dlow’s breakout hit, “Get in With Me,” is all about living recklessly. But it’s not a conventional song of the summer contender. It’s more sinister than fun, and the production simmers rather than ignites. It’s Bossman Dlow’s quotables that make this a genuine player—lines that are simple but oddly addictive. Like, what’s more liberating than rapping, “I was bad as fuck in school, now I'm tryna dodge a sentence” during summer break?   —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

8. TYLA f/ Gunna & Skillibeng, “Jump”

Why it could run the summer: Because it’s Tyla
What could keep it from running the summer: Fatigue around Tyla’s “popiano” sound 

Anything Tyla touches turns to gold. After delivering a potential song of the summer contender last year with “Water,” she continues her hot streak with “Jump.” Tyla has become the American face of the South African genre Amapiano. But she really is a master of merging pop and Amapiano—calling it “popiano.” The ingredients work perfectly on “Jump,” which has a splash of Amapiano and inspired verses from Gunna and Skillibeng. Just perfect outside music. —Jordan Rose

7. TitoM and Yuppe, "Tshwala Bam"

Why it could run the summer: Burna Boy gives the song the push it needs
What could keep it from running the summer: Ampaino is still one year away

TitoM and Yuppe’s “"Tshwala Bam" seems like the first big test if ampaino can go to another level in the United States. The song, carried by a rubbery baseline and energetic vocal performance from SNE and EeQue, is easily the biggest amapiano song of the year, thanks in large part to the #TshwalaBam challenges on TikTok. Nigerian Afrofusion star Burna Boy, who has proven to be very savvy, jumped on the remix, picking up on the song’s momentum. (He pulled a similar move last year with Byron Messia’s dancehall hit “Talibans.”) —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

6. Tinashe, “Nasty”

Why it could run the summer: It’s already taken the Internet by storm and has a popular dance trend
What could keep it from running the summer: The dance trend could get old before summer officially starts

Hit songs don’t start outside anymore. They start on the Internet then make their way outside. Tinashe’s “Nasty” is already ahead of the summer anthem curve thanks to a viral dance trend, which started when a user on X (formerly Twitter) reposted a remix of TikTok user @nates.vibes dancing. Tinashe wisely got in on the moment and now we officially have a “is somebody gonna match my freak?" moment popping off.  —Jordan Rose

5. Sexyy Red, “Get It Sexyy”

Why it could run the summer: Sexyy Red knows how to turn us all into thots
What could keep it from running the summer: She might drop another track that usurps it

Sexyy Red had the song of the summer last year with “SkeeYee,” and she’s in contention to have another one with “Get It Sexyy.” The Sexyy Red equation is pretty simple, she knows how to say shit that bypasses race, gender, and sexuality and makes everyone feel sexy. That’s what the warmer months are all about. So unless she drops another track that overtakes it—which can definitely happen—this should dominate the summer. —Jordan Rose

4. Cash Cobain f/ Bay Swag, “Fisherrr”

Why it could run the summer: It already runs New York City
What could keep it from running the summer: Not being able to expand out of New York City

Cash Cobain and Bay Swag’s “Fisherrr” is already the summer anthem for New York City and the seasons haven’t even changed yet. “Fisherrr” is a slow song, but its contagious hook and stalled-out beat drop make it the perfect transitional track from an amped “darty” to a sneaky night party. The only thing holding “Fisherrr” back right now is national appeal. But it seems like they are trying to fix that with the Ice Spice remix. That version and any other remixes Cash has up his sleeve could be what sends the song to the moon this summer.  —Jordan Rose

3. Future, Metro Boomin, Kendrick Lamar, "Like That"

Why it could run the summer: Have you fucking heard it?
What could keep it from running the summer:  “Not Like Us” took all of its thunder

"Like That" is easily the most impactful song of the year, launching what will ultimately be remembered as the greatest rap battle of all time. But can it carry a summer? In short—yes, it absolutely can. The song is so much more than just the shot heard ‘round the Web. This shit absolutely rips. Somehow, Metro Boomin was able to make an '80s rap song from Rodney O and Joe Cooley sound like it was from the future. And yes, Kendrick blacked out and is the vocal highlight, but please don’t underestimate Future’s presence and the amount of swagger he brings to the song.  —Dimas Sanfiorenzo

2. Tommy Richman, “Million Dollar Baby”

Why it could run the summer: It slaps, no notes
What could keep it from running the summer: More Don Tolliver-type remixes

Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby” was a song of the summer contender before it even dropped. The song was buzzing online for weeks after a snippet of it went viral on social media. When the track finally arrived, it felt like the first warm summer breeze washing over you. Richman’s R&B funk fusion doesn’t sound like anything else dominating the Billboard charts right now, and it has heavy replay value thanks to its brevity. The only thing that would stop “Million Dollar Baby” from ballooning even bigger is if A-list artists try making ill-advised remixes. We’re looking at you Don Tolliver.  —Jordan Rose

1. Kendrick Lamar, "Not Like Us"

Why it could run the summer: DJ Mustard laced the beat
What could keep it from running the summer: People realizing “Certified Lover Boy, Certified Pedophile” actually shouldn’t be screamed in public places

"Not Like Us" might be the first diss song to become the song of the summer. After scaring the shit out of everyone with "Meet the Grahams" (an anti-song of the summer contender), Kendrick Lamar buried Drake with a diss track that only he could make, infusing it with West Coast DNA through its lyrics and tapping DJ Mustard to lace it with Reagan-era crack for good measure. There was nothing Drake could do, and until we all realize it’s kinda wild we’re yelling bars about pedophilia in the club, "Not Like Us" is going to be the song of the summer, and possibly even the year. —Jordan Rose

