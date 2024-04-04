Camila Cabello revealed during her appearance on Power 106 Los Angeles that the part where she and Playboi Carti were at a gas station for the "I Luv It" video was unplanned. They only ended up filming there because Carti arrived after filming wrapped.

"Something happened with his plane, it was, like, this whole insane...chaos with the video," Cabello explained. "He got there after the music video was actually wrapped, so we had to find a place to film his part of the video."

They ultimately decided that a gas station would serve as a suitable location for Carti's part. "We ended up paying the guy that worked at the gas station to let it stay open for us," she continued. "So [Carti] got there and my mom had the...video screen and was low key kinda directing. We had to beg the crew to stay."

Camila, 27, said Carti, also 27, was "so sweet" and her mother was "in love" with him after their time together.

In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, Cabello recalled her thought process prior to reaching out to Carti about collaborating via DM. Even though she felt a lot of people were discouraging her from messaging him, she went ahead and took a chance because "closed mouths don't get fed."

"I said, 'Hey, butterfly.' And then he said, 'CC,' and then I said, 'Carti.' It was really cute," she said. "It was very genuine. And then we talked about Miami because he spends a lot of time in Miami and Atlanta, and yeah, I think we just started talking, and I think he really loved the kind of visual stuff that I was leaning into. I was just like, 'Hey, come by. Let's hang out. Let me play you some music.'"

The conversation starts at the 6:06 mark in the above video. Watch "I Luv It" below, and if you need more gas station Carti, one of his comeback visuals, "2024," has you more than covered.