Cardi B Says Her Mom Has Become 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons

Cardi B's mother is having a moment, and by Cardi's own account, she won't let anyone forget it.
The rapper took to X on July 23 to react to a wave of social media posts saying that her mom, Clara Almánzar, is a dead ringer for R&B icon Toni Braxton.
"Bro ever since yall said that a couple months ago my mom been insufferable 😩 She so gassed up and happy 😩," Cardi wrote.
In other recent Cardi news, the rapper opened up about dealing with “insane” baby mothers since she was in her 20s.
During a chat with fans on X Spaces, the rapper addressed how she’s often been the target of her romantic partners’ exes.
“When I was 20 years old, I was dating this guy; he was dating this crazy-ass white girl… She was obsessed with me,” she explained. “She was calling my house phone… She even came to my job, this skinny little white girl! I was like, ‘Girl, please, I don’t wanna get you beat up, leave me alone!’”
After continuing and talking about her encounter with the “insane baby mom” of a “scammer,” Cardi let it be known she’s not scared of anyone.
“So unless a man was born the day before yesterday and never dated a girl… This is what’s going to come with it,” she said. “I don’t know [what] it is about bitches, I ruffle they feathers really fucking bad. I just do.”