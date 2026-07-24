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Cardi B Says Her Mom Has Become 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons

Clara Almánzar is reportedly "so gassed up and happy" after fans online said she's a dead ringer for the R&B legend.

Clara Almanzár, Cardi B, and Toni Braxton
azur/Getty Images for Live Nation)/ (Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images) (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Cardi B's mother is having a moment, and by Cardi's own account, she won't let anyone forget it.

The rapper took to X on July 23 to react to a wave of social media posts saying that her mom, Clara Almánzar, is a dead ringer for R&B icon Toni Braxton.

"Bro ever since yall said that a couple months ago my mom been insufferable 😩 She so gassed up and happy 😩," Cardi wrote.

In other recent Cardi news, the rapper opened up about dealing with “insane” baby mothers since she was in her 20s.

During a chat with fans on X Spaces, the rapper addressed how she’s often been the target of her romantic partners’ exes.

“When I was 20 years old, I was dating this guy; he was dating this crazy-ass white girl… She was obsessed with me,” she explained. “She was calling my house phone… She even came to my job, this skinny little white girl! I was like, ‘Girl, please, I don’t wanna get you beat up, leave me alone!’”

After continuing and talking about her encounter with the “insane baby mom” of a “scammer,” Cardi let it be known she’s not scared of anyone.

“So unless a man was born the day before yesterday and never dated a girl… This is what’s going to come with it,” she said. “I don’t know [what] it is about bitches, I ruffle they feathers really fucking bad. I just do.”

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