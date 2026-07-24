Cardi B Says Her Mom Has Become 'Insufferable' After Viral Toni Braxton Comparisons

"Bro ever since yall said that a couple months ago my mom been insufferable 😩 She so gassed up and happy 😩," Cardi wrote.

The rapper took to X on July 23 to react to a wave of social media posts saying that her mom, Clara Almánzar, is a dead ringer for R&B icon Toni Braxton .

Cardi B 's mother is having a moment, and by Cardi's own account, she won't let anyone forget it.

In other recent Cardi news, the rapper opened up about dealing with “insane” baby mothers since she was in her 20s.

During a chat with fans on X Spaces, the rapper addressed how she’s often been the target of her romantic partners’ exes.

“When I was 20 years old, I was dating this guy; he was dating this crazy-ass white girl… She was obsessed with me,” she explained. “She was calling my house phone… She even came to my job, this skinny little white girl! I was like, ‘Girl, please, I don’t wanna get you beat up, leave me alone!’”

After continuing and talking about her encounter with the “insane baby mom” of a “scammer,” Cardi let it be known she’s not scared of anyone.

“So unless a man was born the day before yesterday and never dated a girl… This is what’s going to come with it,” she said. “I don’t know [what] it is about bitches, I ruffle they feathers really fucking bad. I just do.”