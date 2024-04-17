Don’t Call It a Comeback: Rap is Rebounding in 2024

There was a lot of talk over the last two years about hip-hop's decline , with many people predicting the genre’s downfall. Well, they were wrong, because just a few months into 2024, it looks like rap is getting back on course—commercially and critically.



In 2023, it took seven months for a rap album, Lil Uzi Vert’s Pink Tape, to top the Billboard Top 200. By the end of the year, only four rap albums hit No. 1, compared to 12 in 2022. Late last year, there were open discussions about the declining health of the genre as veteran artists like Juicy J claimed that rap music was “down 40%.” In reality, the genre’s market share fell from 27.64% midway through 2022 to 25.92% halfway through 2023, but the concerns were valid. Hip-hop was in the midst of a decline after years of growth.

Fortunately, it looks like the naysayers were wrong because the genre is rebounding in 2024. We’re only three full months into the year, and there have already been three No. 1 rap albums; 21 Savage’s American Dream, Ye and Ty Dolla Sign’s Vultures, and Future and Metro Boomin’s We Don’t Trust You. Future and Metro’s We Still Don’t Trust You is expected to top next week’s chart as well. For comparison, there were zero No. 1 rap albums by April 2023.



It wasn’t just albums. No rap songs topped the Billboard Hot 100 until September, when Doja Cat’s “Paint The Town Red” snapped a dry spell that had lasted for over a year. In 2024, it took less than two weeks for Jack Harlow’s “Lovin’ On Me” to become hip-hop’s first chart-topper. This was soon followed by No. 1 songs from Megan Thee Stallion (“Hiss”); Ye, Ty Dolla Sign, Rich the Kid, and Playboi Carti (“Carnival”); and Future, Metro Boomin, and Kendrick Lamar (“Like That”), the latter of which has now been sitting at No. 1 for three weeks straight. Hip-hop already has as many No. 1 songs in 2024 as it did all of 2023.