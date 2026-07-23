The WNBA is celebrating 30 seasons of unforgettable moments, legendary careers, and a game that continues to reach new heights. But who is the best player in the history of the league? Is it the leading scorer in WNBA history, Diana Taurasi? Is it Maya Moore, who left the game while in her prime to pursue criminal justice reform? Is it A’ja Wilson, the current best player in the WNBA? Is it a legend from the league’s early days like Cynthia Cooper?

This list celebrates every era of the league. From pioneers who put on the first WNBA jerseys in 1997 to the veterans who carried on tradition and to the new stars who’ve ransformed the league into a global force.

We looked at all the factors to determine our rankings—personal accomplishments, championships, longevity, and dominance—and these are the results. Here are the 30 Best WNBA Players of All Time, Ranked.