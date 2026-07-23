The WNBA is celebrating 30 seasons of unforgettable moments, legendary careers, and a game that continues to reach new heights. But who is the best player in the history of the league? Is it the leading scorer in WNBA history, Diana Taurasi? Is it Maya Moore, who left the game while in her prime to pursue criminal justice reform? Is it A’ja Wilson, the current best player in the WNBA? Is it a legend from the league’s early days like Cynthia Cooper?
This list celebrates every era of the league. From pioneers who put on the first WNBA jerseys in 1997 to the veterans who carried on tradition and to the new stars who’ve ransformed the league into a global force.
We looked at all the factors to determine our rankings—personal accomplishments, championships, longevity, and dominance—and these are the results. Here are the 30 Best WNBA Players of All Time, Ranked.
Shop the Basketball collection on Complex
Paige Bueckers
Seasons: 2025–Present
Accolades: 2025 Rookie of the Year, 2x All Star, 1x All-WNBA
We know what you’re thinking. Paige Bueckers on a list of the best WNBA players of all time? That’s all time, right? Wasn’t she a rookie last season? How? Why? Simple. If past performance is indicative of future results, Bueckers is on a trajectory to become one of the greatest players of all time. Through 60 games, the Dallas Wings guard is averaging 19.9 points, 5.7 assists, and 4.1 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the field. The only comps are A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart—except they weren’t as efficient as Bueckers—and Cynthia Cooper, who was 34 years old when she entered the WNBA. But perhaps the scariest thing about Paige Buckets is her learning curve. She is a much better player in season two and the results are showing up both in the box score and the standings, where the Dallas Wings are the surprise team of this WNBA season. —Thomas Golianopoulos
Chamique Holdsclaw
Seasons: 1999–2007, 2009–2010
Accolades: 6x All-Star 3x All-WNBA, 1999 ROY, 1x Scoring Leader, 2x Rebounding Leader, 2026 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
The pride of Astoria, Queens was already the biggest star in women’s hoops when she arrived in the WNBA. Holdsclaw had won four consecutive New York State titles at Christ the King, before winning three consecutive National Championships at the University of Tennessee. She was a two-time player of the year. The first woman to get the cover of SLAM magazine. (The bold cover line: “Is the NBA Ready for Chamique Holdsclaw?”) She was so dominant, so omnipresent, that when her college coach, the legendary Pat Summitt said, “I think she’s that Jordan-type of player and person,” it didn’t sound that out of bounds. Like Mike, Holdsclaw was a charismatic, super-competitive bucket getter who refused to lose. But her WNBA career ended up more solid, than spectacular. The first overall pick of the 1999 WNBA Draft, Holdsclaw entered a bad situation in Washington. The team lost a ton and Holdsclaw struggled with mental health issues. She retired before turning 30 though she did return for two additional seasons. In the end, she wasn’t Jordan. So what. Holdsclaw averaged close to 17 and 7 in 12 seasons and in September, she’ll be inducted into the Naismith Basektball Hall of Fame. —TG
DeWanna Bonner
Seasons: 2009-2016, 2018–Present
Accolades: 6x All Star, 2x All-WNBA, 2x WNBA Champion, 3x Sixth POY
A true veteran of the game, DeWanna Bonner has spent more than 16 seasons proving why she's one of the WNBA's most complete players. Drafted No. 5 overall by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, Bonner has built a career defined by versatility. At 6-foot-4, her length has made her a nightmare on both ends of the floor—disrupting passing lanes on defense while helping her become one of the league's most reliable long-range shooters. With more than 600 career three-pointers, Bonner is one of the WNBA's premier stretch forwards. —Bryanna Symone
Chelsea Gray
Seasons: 2015–Present
Accolades: 6x All Star, 3x All WNBA, 4x WNBA Champion, 2022 Finals MVP
Chelsea Gray, better known as the "Point Gawd," has redefined what it means to be a modern point guard. Known for her elite court vision and ability to orchestrate an offense, Gray has built a reputation as one of the game's best floor generals, consistently putting her teammates in position to succeed. Her leadership has been instrumental in the Las Vegas Aces' recent championship run, helping transform the franchise into a dynasty. Before her success in Las Vegas, Gray captured her first WNBA title with the Los Angeles Sparks in 2016. With multiple championships, Finals MVP honors, and a résumé that continues to grow, Gray is already one of the greatest point guards in WNBA history— and her story is still being written. —BS
Jonquel Jones
Seasons: 2016–2019, 2021–Present
Accolades: 6x All Star, 5x All-WNBA, 2021 MVP, 2024 WNBA Champion, 2024 Finals MVP, 3x Rebounding Leader, 2017 Most Improved Player, 2018 Sixth Player
Pop quiz: What does Jonquel Jones have in common with Giannis Antetokounmpo? They’re the only people to have won Most Improved Player and Most Valuable Player in their leagues’ history. They also both own a championship ring and a Finals MVP award. Jones, a 6-foot-6 center, is one of the best Stretch 5’s in WNBA history and has the ability to take over games on either end of the court. She won a regular season MVP for the Sun in 2021 and a Finals MVP for the Liberty in 2024, averaging 17 and 7 in their series win over the Lynx. Now in her 10th season, Jones is still producing at a high level. Earlier this month, she was named to her 6th All Star team. —TG
Deanna Nolan
Seasons: 2001–2009
Accolades: 4x All Star, 5x All-WNBA, 3x WNBA Champion|
The Detroit Shock of the mid-2000s were the unlikeliest of dynasties: a balanced team that beat its opponents with heart, guts, and physicality. Deanna Nolan was their leading scorer and, on most nights, their best player. Nicknamed “Tweety” for her hops, Nolan also wielded a sweet mid-range game and she was a Tasmanian devil on defense. But she’d retire from the WNBA at 30. The Shock had relocated to Tulsa and Nolan made more money playing in Russia, which she’d continue to do until 2018. —TG
Katie Smith
Seasons: 1999-2013
Accolades: 2x WNBA Champion, 2008 Finals MVP, 7x All-Star, 2x All-WNBA First Team, 2018 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Katie Smith was one of the most dogged scorers of her generation. Transitioning from the ABL to the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx, Smith quickly established herself as an elite perimeter threat, leading the league in scoring in 2001. She later found championship success with the Detroit Shock, capturing titles in 2006 and 2008 and earning Finals MVP honors during the team’s second run. Retiring with over 6,400 WNBA points and 906 made three-pointers, the seven-time All-Star is remembered for her clutch shooting, deep range, and winning mentality. —Jeff Smith
Angel McCoughtry
Seasons: 2009–2016, 2018–2022
Accolades: 5x All Star, 6x All-WNBA, 2009 ROY, 2x Scoring Leader
The first overall pick of the 2009 WNBA Draft, McCoughtry immediately turned the Atlanta Dream from cellar dweller into contender, improving their win total by 14 games during her rookie season. In year two, she led them to the WNBA Finals where they’d be swept by the Seattle Storm. One of the great two-way wings in league history, McCoughtry won two scoring titles, received seven All-Defense nods, and was the best player on two other Dream squads that lost in the WNBA Finals. But in 2017 she took a break citing physical and mental burnout—McCoughtry played hoops ‘round-the-calendar with stops in Slovakia, Hungary, Turkey, and Russia. She made an All-Star team upon her return in 2018 but would never be the same player after tearing her ACL that August. —TG
Cappie Pondexter
Seasons: 2006–2018
Accolades: 7x All Star, 4x All-WNBA, 2007 Finals MVP, 2x WNBA Champion
A 5–foot 9-inch dynamo, Pondexter was one-half of one of the best backcourts in WNBA history alongside Diana Taurasi in Phoenix. She made an immediate impact after the Mercury drafted her second overall in 2006, winning Finals MVP in her second season and embarking on a postseason run for the ages; Pondexter averaged 23.9 points 5.8 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game during the 2007 playoffs as a 24-year-old! She requested a trade after winning a second title in 2009, citing a desire to play in a big market. And while she’d become a fashion icon in New York and make three All Star appearances, the Liberty won just one playoff series during her five-year tenure with the team. —TG
Lindsay Whalen
Seasons: 2004-2018
Accolades: 4x WNBA Champion, 5x All-Star, 3x All-WNBA First Team, 3x WNBA Assists Leader, 2022 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Lindsay Whalen was an exceptional floor general who helped fuel one of the greatest dynasties in WNBA history. After beginning her career with the Connecticut Sun, she reached new heights upon returning to her home state to play for the Minnesota Lynx. Whalen's toughness, exceptional court vision, and leadership were the engine behind four Lynx WNBA championships. A five-time All-Star and three-time league assists leader, she retired as the winningest player in WNBA history. Whalen finished her illustrious 15-season career with 2,345 assists, leaving an indelible mark as a quintessential point guard. —JS
Napheesa Collier
Seasons: 2019–Present
Accolades: 4x All-WNBA, 2024 DPOY, 2019 ROY, 5x All-Star, 2025 All-Star MVP
Napheesa Collier has quickly established herself as one of the WNBA's premier two-way stars. After being selected No. 6 overall by the Minnesota Lynx in the 2019 WNBA Draft, she wasted no time making her presence felt. Known for her efficient mid-range game, Collier has become one of the league's most reliable scorers. Last season, she shot 53.1% from the field while averaging 22.9 points per game. On the defensive end, she's just as impactful, using her versatility to switch seamlessly onto guards and wings without fouling, making her one of the WNBA's elite lockdown defenders. —BS
Brittney Griner
Seasons: 2013–2021, 2023–Present
Accolades: 9x All Star, 2x Scoring Leader, 2x DPOY, 2014 WNBA Champion, 6x All-WNBA
The casuals know Brittney Griner mostly for her terrible ordeal in Russia—she spent most of 2022 detained in Russia on drug trafficking charges and was eventually released in a 1-for-1 prisoner swap for an arms dealer nicknamed the “Merchant of Death.” But Griner is one of the best bigs in league history. A hyper-athletic 6-foot 9-inch rim protector, Griner is known for her defense, yet she dominated on the other end of the floor as well. She won two scoring titles and averaged over 20 points per game four times in her career. Griner also holds the all-time WNBA record for blocks and dunks. —TG
Tina Charles
Seasons: 2010-2025
Accolades: 2012 WNBA MVP, 2010 ROY, 8x All-Star, 5x All-WNBA First Team, 4x Rebounding Champion
Tina Charles has been a consistent standard of excellence in the paint since being selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2010 WNBA Draft. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010 and captured the WNBA MVP award in 2012 after averaging a double-double, while also becoming the first player in Sun history to post a triple-double just one season prior. Charles holds the WNBA all-time records for total rebounds and double-doubles. An eight-time All-Star with stints in New York, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, and Atlanta, she’s also the second-leading scorer in WNBA history. Charles is widely viewed as one of the most talented players not to win a WNBA title. —JS
Sue Bird
Seasons: 2002- 2012, 2014-2018, 2020-2022
Accolades: 4x WNBA Champion, 13x All-Star, 3x WNBA Assists Leader, 8x All-WNBA, 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Before there was the "Point Gawd," there was Sue Bird. Selected No. 1 overall in the 2002 WNBA Draft, Bird set the standard for what an elite point guard could be. Renowned for her basketball IQ, court vision, and decision-making, she made everyone around her better. The WNBA's all-time assists leader and a perennial All-WNBA selection, Bird orchestrated the Seattle Storm offense for two decades, helping lead the franchise to four WNBA championships. Her selfless style of play and unmatched leadership are part of the overall package that made her one of the greatest point guards in basketball history. —BS
Seimone Augustus
Seasons: 2006–2020
Accolades: 8x All Star, 2006 ROY, 6x All-WNBA, 4x WNBA Champion, 2011 Finals MVP, 2024 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
One of a handful of players on this list representing the Minnesota Lynx 2010s dynasty that won four WNBA championships in seven years, Augustus wasn’t the team’s floor general (that would be Lindsay Whalen) or their superstar (that would be Maya Moore). But she was just as essential to the team’s success. Augustus was a dependable scorer and model of consistency and efficiency, averaging a hair under 16 points per game during her 14 seasons in Minnesota, while shooting 48 percent. —TG
Elena Della Donne
Seasons: 2013-2023
Accolades: 2019 WNBA Champion, 2x WNBA MVP, 2013 ROY, 7x All-Star, 4x All-WNBA First Team
Elena Delle Donne wasted little time becoming one of the most efficient offensive talents in WNBA history. Drafted by the Chicago Sky, where she won her first MVP, she later joined the Washington Mystics and led the franchise to its first WNBA championship in 2019. That same year, she made history by becoming the first WNBA player to join the exclusive 50-40-90 club, shooting better than 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range and 90% from the free throw line. A two-time MVP and seven-time All-Star, Delle Donne boasts the highest career free-throw percentage in league history at 93.7%. Her unique blend of size, guard-like skills, and pinpoint shooting made her a perennial matchup nightmare.—JS
Tina Thompson
Seasons: 1997-2014
Accolades: 4x WNBA Champion, 9x All-Star, 3x All-WNBA First Team, 2018 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Tina Thompson, who revolutionized the "stretch four" position in the WNBA, was also the first-ever draft pick in WNBA history. Spending the bulk of her 17-season career with the Houston Comets, she was an integral part of the league’s first dynasty, winning four consecutive championships from 1997 to 2000. A versatile forward with a deadly three-point shot, Thompson was also a member of two Olympic gold medal teams. She was the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer at the time of her retirement, finishing with 7,488 points.—JS
Nneka Ogwumike
Seasons: 2012-current
Accolades: 2016 WNBA Champion, 2016 WNBA MVP, 2012 ROY, 11x All-Star, All-WNBA First Team, 4x All-WNBA Second Team, 4x WNBA All-Defensive First Team
Nneka Ogwumike was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2012 WNBA Draft by the Los Angeles Sparks. Her impact was immediate, as she earned the 2012 Rookie of the Year award. Ogwumike's 2016 campaign was unquestionably the most memorable, as she won the regular-season MVP award and helped the Sparks win the WNBA championship with an incredible game-winning putback in the final seconds of Game 5 of the 2016 Finals. She was the seventh player in league history to win both the regular season MVP award and a championship in the same season. —JS
Yolanda Griffith
Seasons: 1999-2009
Accolades: 2005 WNBA Champion, 2005 Finals MVP, 1999 WNBA MVP, 1999 DPOY, 8x All-Star, 2021 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Yolanda Griffith was a force in the paint for the Sacramento Monarchs. Making a splash in her rookie season, Griffith achieved a historic trifecta in 1999 by winning MVP, Defensive Player of the Year, and Newcomer of the Year. Known for her elite rebounding, defensive tenacity, and interior scoring, she led the Monarchs to a WNBA championship in 2005, earning Finals MVP honors in the process. An eight-time All-Star and former all-time great rebounder, Griffith was one of the most elite two-way players in the game. —JS
Lauren Jackson
Seasons: 2001-2012
Accolades: 2x WNBA Champion, 1x Finals MVP, 3x WNBA MVP, 7x All-Star, 2007 DPOY, 2021 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Lauren Jackson redefined the center position during her 12 seasons with the Seattle Storm. As a versatile 6-foot-5 Australian standout, Jackson brought the rare combination of physicality capable of dominating the paint with a shooting touch that made her lethal from beyond the arc. Jackson led the Storm to WNBA titles in 2004 and 2010, securing Finals MVP honors in the latter. Her rare combination of elite scoring and rim protection earned her three MVP awards and a Defensive Player of the Year nod. She retired as a seven-time All-Star and remains one of the most decorated international players in WNBA history. —JS
Sheryl Swoopes
Seasons: 1997-2000, 2002-2008, 2011
Accolades: 3x MVP, 4x WNBA Champion, 3x DPOY, 6x All-Star, 2005 All-Star MVP, 2x WNBA Scoring Champion, 7x All-WNBA, 2016 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Sheryl Swoopes was one of the original faces of the WNBA—and the face of the Houston Comets dynasty. The versatile guard-forward helped lead the Comets to the league's first four championships from 1997 to 2000, securing her legacy as one of the greatest players in WNBA history. A three-time WNBA MVP and three-time Defensive Player of the Year, Swoopes set the standard for two-way excellence. Over 13 seasons, she averaged 15.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. —BS
Lisa Leslie
Seasons: 1997-2009
Accolades: 2x WNBA Champion, 2 Finals MVP, 3x MVP, 2x DOPY, 8x All-Star, 3x All-Star MVP, 12x All-WNBA, 2015 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Lisa Leslie is a true pioneer of the game. As one of the league's original allocated players, she joined the Los Angeles Sparks before the WNBA's inaugural season and spent her entire 12-year career with the franchise. In 2002, she made history as the first player to dunk in a WNBA game, a milestone that helped redefine what was possible in women's basketball. Leslie led the Sparks to two of the franchise's three WNBA championships, making her the winningest player in team history. She finished her career averaging 17.3 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. —BS
Sylvia Fowles
Seasons: 2008-2014, 2015-2022
Accolades: 2x WNBA Champion, 2x Finals MVP, 2017 WNBA MVP, 4x DPOY, 8x All-Star, 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Sylvia Fowles is undeniably one of the most dominant interior presences the WNBA has ever seen. Drafted by the Chicago Sky before becoming a legend with the Minnesota Lynx, Fowles built a career around her interior scoring and elite rim protection. Fowles captured four Defensive Player of the Year awards and retired as the WNBA’s all-time leading rebounder. During her tenure in Minnesota, she was the missing piece that secured two WNBA championships, earning Finals MVP in both title runs. An eight-time All-Star and the 2017 regular-season MVP, Fowles shot an incredibly efficient 58.4% over her career, making her an unstoppable force in the paint. —JS
Candace Parker
Seasons: 2008 – 2023
Accolades: 3x WNBA Champion, 2x MVP, 7x All-Star, 2008 ROY, 2020 DPOY, 10x All-WNBA, 2013 WNBA All-Star Game MVP
After being selected No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft, Candace Parker wasted no time making history. In her rookie season, she became the first and only player in WNBA history to win both Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season. She went on to capture three WNBA championships with three different franchises—the Los Angeles Sparks, Chicago Sky, and Las Vegas Aces. At 6-foot-4, Parker possessed the ball-handling, and playmaking ability of a point guard, earning her the nickname "Point Forward." Her positionless style of play helped redefine what a forward could be and continues to influence players across both the WNBA and NBA today. —BS
Breanna Stewart
Seasons: 2016–2018, 2020–Present
Accolades: 2x MVP, 8x All Star, 2022 Scoring Champ, 7x All-WNBA, 2x Finals MVP, 2016 ROY, 3x WNBA Champion
One of the most accomplished players in league history, Stewart has done it all in the WNBA both from an individual and team aspect. She has led two different franchises to WNBA championships with her performance in the 2020 bubble remaining her masterpiece; Stewart averaged 28 and 7 on 62 percent shooting in the Seattle Storm’s three-game sweep of the Las Vegas Aces. How does she do it? Stewart is one of the most versatile offense players in the league and a disruptor on defense thanks to her keen instincts and 7-foot-1 wingspan. She’s still playing at an elite level in year 11, so don’t be surprised if she moves up the rankings. —TG
Cynthia Cooper
Seasons: 1997-2000, 2003
Accolades: 4x WNBA Champion, 4x Finals MVP, 2x WNBA MVP, 3x All-Star, 2010 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Cooper is widely regarded as the WNBA's first true superstar. She initially joined the Houston Comets at age 34 during the league's inaugural season, and immediately dominated the professional ranks. An elite shooting guard capable of scoring from anywhere on the floor, Cooper led the Comets to the first four WNBA championships, capturing the Finals MVP award in every single run. Averaging 21.0 points per game over her career, she won two regular-season MVP awards and three scoring titles. Despite a relatively brief WNBA tenure, Cooper was key in kickstarting the WNBA and left a lasting impact. —JS
Maya Moore
Seasons: 2011–2018
Accolades: 2014 MVP, 2014 Scoring Leader, 2011 ROY, 6x All Star, 4x WNBA Champion, 7x All-WNBA, 2013 Finals MVP, 2025 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
In 2017, Sports Illustrated called Maya Moore “the greatest winner in the history of women’s basketball” and no one flinched a bit because all Maya Moore did was win. Her high school team won 125 of 128 games. The UConn Huskies went 150-4 during Moore’s four seasons in Storrs. And the Minnesota Lynx made 6 WNBA Finals, winning four of them, in her eight seasons with the club. (It would’ve been five championships if not for Nneka Ogwumike’s putback in Game 5 of the 2016 Finals.) Moore was often the best player at all stops along the way. A three-level scorer, she was borderline unstoppable with the ball in her hands and possessed one of the great clutch genes in the history of the game. But as impressive as her accomplishments were on the court, Moore scored her greatest wins off of it. She stepped away from the WNBA in 2019 at the peak of her powers to focus on criminal justice and prosecutorial reform, and in July 2020, Moore, and her organization Win With Justice secured the release of Jonathan Irons, who’d served 22 years in prison on a wrongful conviction. Moore announced her marriage to Irons later that summer. —TG
Tamika Catchings
Seasons: 2002-2016
Accolades: 2012 WNBA Champion, 2012 Finals MVP, 2002 ROY, 5X DOPY, 10x All-Star, 12x All-WNBA, 2011 MVP, 2020 Naismith Hall of Fame Inductee
Tamika Catchings was one of the greatest two-way players in WNBA history. The versatile small forward built her reputation as a lockdown defender and an elite scorer, making an impact on both ends of the floor. During her 15 seasons with the Indiana Fever, Catchings led the franchise to its first and only WNBA championship in 2012. When she retired in 2016, she ranked third on the WNBA's all-time scoring list and was the league's all-time leader in steals. Her legendary career was honored when the Fever retired her No. 24 jersey, which now hangs in Gainbridge Fieldhouse. —BS
Diana Taurasi
Seasons: 2004-2014, 2016-2024
Accolades: 11x All Star, 2x Final MVP, 3x WNBA Champion, 2004 ROY, 2009 MVP, 5x WNBA Scoring Champion, 14x All-WNBA
When Diana Taurasi was selected as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2004 WNBA Draft, it came as no surprise. She had just led UConn to three consecutive NCAA national championships, establishing herself as one of the greatest players in college basketball history. Over the next 20 seasons—all with the Phoenix Mercury—Taurasi built one of the most decorated careers the league has ever seen. She averaged 18.8 points per game and retired with 10,646 career points. She is still the WNBA's all-time leading scorer, a record that has yet to be broken. —BS
A’ja Wilson
Seasons: 2018–Present
Accolades: 4x MVP, 3x DPOY, 2018 ROY, 3x WNBA Champion, 2x Finals MVP, 8x All Star, 6x All-WNBA, 2x Scoring Champ
A’ja Wilson had something to prove in 2025. The Las Vegas Aces’ 2024 season ended with a semifinal loss to the New York Liberty, during which Breanna Stewart and Jonquel Jones outplayed Wilson at times. The 6-foot-4 center also had to deal with the (inane) chatter that the league now revolved around Caitlin Clark. So what did the southpaw do? Wilson won her fourth regular season MVP, her third Defensive Player of the Year trophy, her third WNBA championship, and second Finals MVP award. Wilson seemed to be on a quest to prove that she was not just the best player in the WNBA but the greatest of all time. And though some analysts might think it's premature to anoint her as the WNBA GOAT, the numbers tell a different story; Wilson’s 21.8 scoring average is tops in WNBA history. For five years running now, she’s been the league’s best offensive player and best defensive player. Sometimes, it seems as if she still hasn’t reached her peak even though she turns 30 in August. Wilson now appears headed for a fifth MVP and possibly a fourth championship and if she pulls that off, then the GOAT debate turns into a one-sided conversation. —TG