12 Best “BBL Drizzy” Remixes

Metro Boomin’s request for people to rap over his “BBL Drizzy” beat has reached distant places and strange highs. Here are the 12 that stand out the most.

May 17, 2024
First, we’re going to establish that the plural is BBLs Drizzy. And so many BBLs Drizzy it has been. The Kendrick Lamar and Drake escalation became our public square and spiritual arena, and what we saw was diabolical. Even the most danceable part of the beef—Kendrick’s instant smash “Not Like Us”—has a colonizer line and the least fun p-word ever uttered on a rap song. But the BBLs Drizzy were affirming, collective proof of some much-needed humor and creativity.


Metro Boomin’s call to open source Drake disses was strategic, if not cynical. After being told by Drake to “make some drums,” Metro went to the lab and cooked up “BBL Drizzy,” a soul-infused heater that The Boy would probably sound good rapping on. The song, which is mocking Drake’s alleged history with cosmetic surgery, uses vocals generated by an AI tool called Udio. Upon its release the rules were simple: whoever rapped the best verse over the production would get $10,000 and a free beat from Metro, the rap game’s star producer. Most of the output has been forgettable if not outright amateurish, although teenagers in basements talking reckless to the highest-selling singles artist in history should not go unappreciated. But the top shelf really hits, and should be recognized as some of the most listenable stuff yielded from this supernovic battle. 


The best BBLs Drizzy take us across oceans and between state lines. They put us in the club, then in the dojo, suspensions of space and time. Our BBLs Drizzy remind us of all the people we could be, all the places we could go, the kaleidoscope of identity and style. We surveyed the landscape, and brought you the following revelations. Here are the 12 best BBL Drizzy remixes we could find. 

12. Arnett, “Megan Thee Stallion: I Think I Love Her Freestyle (BBL Drizzy Remix)”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who did “November 18th” live at The Warehouse.

Maryland producer Arnett grabs Megan Thee Stallion’s verse from “I Think I Love Her (Freestyle),” slows the tempo to a Houston drawl, and creates a hypothetical space for her to respond to Drake’s brazen provocations. It’s a fair juxtaposition to make, considering how Drake gleefully threw domestic violence accusations around Kendrick while also celebrating Megan’s abuser

11. Fletch Legacy, “BBL Drizzy Lofi Remix”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who went to Degrassi High and always waited until the night before the exam to start studying.

Even during a high stakes rap beef there’s room for de-escalation. The infinite loop lofi study part of the music internet may be a strange final destination for heated rap beef, but it’s done right over here. Fletch Legacy, a rapper and producer from Greensboro City, North Carolina, seems to agree that Kendrick vs. Drake is must-see TV, but also recognizes that term papers need to be uploaded by 11:59 pm. Come catch a vibe to his lofi remix. 

10. MPH, “BBL DRIZZY GRIME FLIP”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who just started saying “fixtures” instead of “schedule” when talking about the English Premier League.

Garage and Bass producer MPH cooked up a ketamine-steeped rearrangement that is icy, hypnotic and pressurized. It plays with key changes and adopts sudden drum shifts. It feels nine minutes long, in the best way.

9. Redd, “BBL Drizzy (REDD House Edit)”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who has a passionfruit jungle juice fountain in his living room.

Let’s not overthink this. Some BBL Drizzy challengers are trying to rap or get Metro Boomin’s attention, but most are making music about Drake’s alleged fake butt. We are right to expect butt-shaking music. Redd’s house flip is precisely that. You can see this ringing out in a function, maybe right after “Not Like Us.” 

8. ManuGTB, “Detroit Type Beat x YN Jay Type Beat - ‘Bbl Drizzy’”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who admits, after a few drinks, that he genuinely thinks he could beat Draymond Green in a jump shot drill.

Before the rap war chaos erupted, Drake was out laying verses for Rio Da Yung Og and Bfb Da Packman, trying his hand at the blunted, surreal disrespect raps popping in Michigan right now. His vocals ultimately didn’t clear—it would’ve been Drake’s first bars since Kendrick popped out on “Like That.” But producer ManuGTB’s Detroit-coded version is submerged in ‘wok and sounds ready for placement on the next BabyTron mixtape.

7. Othell Minnis, “BBL DRIZZY...Guitar Solo”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who still listens to Weezy’s Rebirth.

Of the many people involved in this feud in any capacity, no one is having as much fun as guitarist Othell Minnis, who uses the opportunity to just let it rip. OVO Niko probably watched this and bit his tongue trying not to cheese.

6. Masego, “BBL Drizzy Sax Diss”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who writes notes app poetry to the lounge music at the Waldorf Astoria.

Masego was one of the most popular artists to participate in the BBL Drizzy movement, and he appropriately showed out with his airy, cosmic jazz sax. In short, this sounds immaculate, although we should address the unsettling artwork – is that the weirdest possible way to write a check for $5? Is that saxophone Human Centipeding itself?

5. DJ SoulChild AC, “BBL DRIZZY (Jersey Club)”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who double texts Sexyy Red at shameless hours of the night.

DJ SoulChild warps Metro’s pitched-up soul and juices the drums into hyperspeed. Cajmere’s techno classic “Percolator” is also sampled here, which should probably signal some sort of mercy rule.

4. Blaccmass, “712 PM x BBL Drizzy”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who is currently cutting Future out of all the “Life is Good” promo prints.

Remember when Future and Drake just wanted really big rings and really nice things? The latter admitted on “Family Matters” that he was sick to his stomach” from the collateral fallout, and Future was tapped in for a second time when Kendrick accused him of laundering Drake’s image for the streets. Blaccmass is one of the most inventive remixers in the game right now, and Future’s “712PM,” from I Never Liked You, is smoothly pressed onto Metro’s beat. This one arrives like drug money bundled inside the Tahoe truck.

3. RXKNephew, “What Does BBL Even Mean”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who occasionally skims Pitchfork editorial.

Moral philosopher and credentialed liquor drinker RXKNephew wants us to know that he really didn’t like the beat, but correctly surmised that the world needed his opinion. Neph’s song stands out because he is providing commentary on the conflict, rapping “Why Kendrick picking on the weak? Why niggas doing marketing schemes about this fake beef.” Neph is convinced that everyone is jealous, everything is wrestling, and “the whole industry is toxic.” It’s getting increasingly difficult to dispute.

2. Kamui, “BBL DRIZZY OVO TOKYO”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who gets real, unironic amusement from wearing a shirt that says “I’m Huge in Japan.”

On “Push Ups,” Drake famously rapped, “I’m out in Tokyo because I’m big in Japan.” This might have been an exaggeration. Nagoya, Japan-born rapper Kamui uses the beat to go directly at Drake. He mocks Drake for the closure of OVO Tokyo, and says that the whole country doesn’t really care about him. We also have to admit that, “I don’t want a ghostwriter’s signature” is one of the toughest lines of the year, full stop. Kamui wasn’t the only rapper from Japan to take a swing, by the way. A number of rappers from Japan had a go, from Sho to Bank. But we have to respect how direct Kamui is here.

1. Sammy Andaluz, “El BBL”

Version of Drake most bothered by this remix: The Drake who mainlined DuoLingo to learn Spanish for a Bad Bunny hook.

Imagine not stepping to this. “El BBL,” which was made by New York City producer Sammy Andaluz, has easily become the standout song from the “BBL Drizzy” remixes. It’s also the one people are having the most fun with on TikTok, after content creators Saraida and Jalen (@eauxfamily) went viral using the song. Not going to lie, can see us playing this all summer. 

