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Eric Skelton

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Eric is the editorial director & head of music at Complex. He's a writer, editor, and producer currently based in Los Angeles.

Joined August 2016 | 1054 posts
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Latest Stories

Kanye West in a recording studio, sitting by a large mixing console with digital musical notes floating above.

The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked

Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.

Eric Skelton37 days ago
Ariana Grande in a stylized purple-toned image, wearing an elegant off-shoulder dress and displaying tattoos on her hands.

Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.

Eric Skelton42 days ago
50 Cent, Nicki Minaj, Nas, Jay-Z, and Cardi B are featured in a collage for "50 Best New York Rappers of All Time" by Complex.

50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked

From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.

Eric Skelton113 days ago
Drake in a leather jacket stands in a crowded area, with a blue tint over the image.

Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best

From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.

Eric Skelton118 days ago
Kanye West in various outfits and styles against a red background, showcasing different phases of his career. Each Kanye represents him from another era, including Kanye in a black shirt and sunglasses from Bully.

Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'

Eric Skelton164 days ago
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A collage of J. Cole in various outfits and poses, showcasing different stages of his career. Each stage represents another J. Cole album, from 'Born Sinner' to 'The Fall Off.'

J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best

What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.

Eric Skelton217 days ago
best rapper alive new lead 2017

The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979

Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.

Eric Skelton240 days ago
Rapper LL Cool J dressed in a red and white Santa Claus outfit, sitting on a patterned couch, smiling at the camera.

The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs

Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.

Eric Skelton272 days ago
Drake in a warehouse, wearing a blue jacket with "Truman" on it, surrounded by blue bins and shelves.

Drake Breaks Down His ‘Iceman’ Live Streams: “I’ve Been Dying For a Challenge”

In a rare interview, Drake and DreamCrew’s Matte Babel tell Complex how (and why) they’re putting together a series of ‘Iceman’ live streams.

Eric Skelton303 days ago
A shirtless man with tattoos stands in front of mirrors, surrounded by three men in streetwear and an X-ray reflection.

YEAT PRAY LOVE

Yeat is an artist who believes in constant evolution. As he steps into a new era, he’s transformed himself both mentally and physically, and he’s making the best, most mind-bending music of his career.

Eric Skelton330 days ago
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Doechii 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'

Breaking Down Doechii's 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'

One year after its release, we break down the genius of Doechii's Grammy-winning mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' on this week's edition of Liner Notes.

Eric Skelton331 days ago
cardi nicki getty kevin tachman

The Complete History of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Beef

From their New York Fashion Week alteration to their heated social war this week, here’s the complete history of the Nicki Minaj & Cardi B beef.

Eric Skelton351 days ago
Juice WRLD Legends Never Die

Why Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Needs to Be Celebrated

On this week’s edition of Liner Notes, we’re diving deep on Juice WRLD’s 2020 posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die,' which has been re-released on 5-year anniversary vinyl.

Eric Skelton378 days ago
Reneé Rapp

Reneé Rapp's Explosive Album 'Bite Me' Is Now Available in Special Grape Vinyl

Reneé Rapp's new album 'Bite Me' has been pressed on special grape vinyl, so we're diving deep on the lore behind the project for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'

Eric Skelton391 days ago
Shrek 2 soundtrack

The Legendary 'Shrek 2' Soundtrack Is Finally Available on Vinyl: Liner Notes

After 20 years, the iconic 'Shrek 2' soundtrack has been pressed on vinyl, so we're diving deep on it for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'

Eric Skelton405 days ago
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Colorful collage of Tyler, the Creator in various outfits and poses, showcasing his eclectic style and persona.

Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best

What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.

Eric Skelton407 days ago
Big Sean

A Deep Dive on Big Sean's 'Dark Sky Paradise': Liner Notes

On this week’s edition of ‘Liner Notes,’ we’re diving deep on Big Sean's 2015 album ‘Dark Sky Paradise,’ which is now available in special edition clear vinyl for its 10-year anniversary.

Eric Skelton415 days ago
Joe Budden on stage holding a microphone, wearing a dark outfit. A table with a water bottle is beside him. Event backdrop visible.

The Best Music Podcasts Right Now

From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.

Eric Skelton417 days ago

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