Latest Stories
The 100 Best Hip-Hop Beats of All Time, Ranked
Production is the cornerstone that every rap song is built upon, and these beats are the best the genre has to offer.
Ariana Grande's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
With the release of 'petal,' Ariana Grande has now dropped eight full-length studio albums. Here are all of her albums, ranked worst to best.
50 Best New York Rappers of All Time, Ranked
From pioneers like Rakim to legends like Jay-Z to newer icons like Pop Smoke and Cardi B, these are the 50 best New York rappers of all time.
Drake's Albums, Ranked From Worst to Best
From 'Take Care' to 'Views' to his latest three projects—'Iceman', 'Maid of Honour', and 'Habibti'—we ranked Drake's albums from worst to best.
Kanye West's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
We’re ranking Kanye West’s discography—from worst to best—including ‘The College Dropout,’ ‘Yeezus,’ and his latest 'Bully.'
J. Cole's Projects, Ranked Worst to Best
What is J. Cole's best project? What is his worst? From 'The Come Up' to 'The Off-Season' to '2014 Forest Hills Drive,' we rank all of J. Cole's projects.
The Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979
Complex is proud to present the Best Rapper Alive, Every Year Since 1979, a comprehensive look back at every year of rap and which MC moved the crowd the most.
The 30 Best Christmas Rap Songs
Hip-hop Christmas songs have been around forever from Run-DMC's "Christmas In Hollis" to DMX’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” to Lil Nas X's "Holiday." Here is a list of our favorites.
Drake Breaks Down His ‘Iceman’ Live Streams: “I’ve Been Dying For a Challenge”
In a rare interview, Drake and DreamCrew’s Matte Babel tell Complex how (and why) they’re putting together a series of ‘Iceman’ live streams.
YEAT PRAY LOVE
Yeat is an artist who believes in constant evolution. As he steps into a new era, he’s transformed himself both mentally and physically, and he’s making the best, most mind-bending music of his career.
Breaking Down Doechii's 'Alligator Bites Never Heal'
One year after its release, we break down the genius of Doechii's Grammy-winning mixtape 'Alligator Bites Never Heal' on this week's edition of Liner Notes.
The Complete History of Nicki Minaj and Cardi B's Beef
From their New York Fashion Week alteration to their heated social war this week, here’s the complete history of the Nicki Minaj & Cardi B beef.
Why Juice WRLD’s ‘Legends Never Die’ Needs to Be Celebrated
On this week’s edition of Liner Notes, we’re diving deep on Juice WRLD’s 2020 posthumous album ‘Legends Never Die,' which has been re-released on 5-year anniversary vinyl.
Reneé Rapp's Explosive Album 'Bite Me' Is Now Available in Special Grape Vinyl
Reneé Rapp's new album 'Bite Me' has been pressed on special grape vinyl, so we're diving deep on the lore behind the project for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'
The Legendary 'Shrek 2' Soundtrack Is Finally Available on Vinyl: Liner Notes
After 20 years, the iconic 'Shrek 2' soundtrack has been pressed on vinyl, so we're diving deep on it for this week's edition of 'Liner Notes.'
Tyler, the Creator's Albums, Ranked Worst to Best
What is Tyler, the Creator's best album? What is his worst? From 'Goblin' to 'Flower Boy' to ' DON'T TAP THE GLASS,' we rank all of Tyler's albums.
A Deep Dive on Big Sean's 'Dark Sky Paradise': Liner Notes
On this week’s edition of ‘Liner Notes,’ we’re diving deep on Big Sean's 2015 album ‘Dark Sky Paradise,’ which is now available in special edition clear vinyl for its 10-year anniversary.
The Best Music Podcasts Right Now
From ‘Dissect’ to ‘ The Joe Budden Podcast,’ here are the best music podcasts on the Internet right now.