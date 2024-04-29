Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" Is an Instant Smash

OK, so who is this guy anyway? Before everyone inevitably starts throwing out lazy “industry plant” allegations, let’s get a couple of things out of the way. Richman has been putting in work for a while. The first song on his Spotify page (“Ballin’ Stalin”) was released back in 2016, and he dropped his Paycheck EP in 2022, before becoming the first artist on Brent Faiyaz's indie ISO Supremacy label (in partnership with PULSE Records). Rather than signing to a major label, he agreed to a licensing deal with PULSE, who distributed "Million Dollar Baby" through Stem.

Richman went on the road with Faiyaz as an opening act for the F*ck the World tour in 2023, while releasing a steady drip of his own catchy, funk-infused R&B songs, including “Last Nite” and “Selfish.” He picked up enough buzz to earn a spot on Complex’s R&B Artists to Watch in 2024 list in January, after being highlighted as one of Pigeons & Planes’ Artists to Watch back in 2022.

Reflected on his come-up with Miami New Times last August, Richman remembered, “When I would work in my mother's basement for hours on tracks, and she'd be telling me to get a real job like most moms, I'd be like, 'No, no, no, it's gonna work out.'”

It turns out he was right. Tommy Richman’s life just changed this weekend, and we’re about to hear him all summer.